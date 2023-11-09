Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 4.5% Yield

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Sturm Ruger's shares on or after the 14th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.98 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Sturm Ruger has a trailing yield of 4.5% on the current stock price of $43.56. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Sturm Ruger's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Sturm Ruger has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Sturm Ruger paid out a comfortable 39% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Sturm Ruger generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 121% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Sturm Ruger does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

Sturm Ruger paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Sturm Ruger's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That explains why we're not overly excited about Sturm Ruger's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Sturm Ruger has delivered an average of 2.9% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Is Sturm Ruger an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have barely grown in this time, and although Sturm Ruger is paying out a low percentage of its profit, its dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. Only rarely do we find companies paying out a low percentage of their profits yet a high percentage of their cash flow, so we'd mark this as a concern. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Sturm Ruger from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into Sturm Ruger, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Sturm Ruger that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

