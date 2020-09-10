What That Sturgis COVID-19 Paper Doesn't Show — And What It Does

A new research paper on the spread of COVID-19 from a South Dakota motorcycle rally last month has generated a lot of attention ― and a lot of skepticism.

In both cases, it’s easy to see why.

The paper, by four economists from three U.S. universities, claims that the 10-day event in Sturgis led to nearly 267,000 cases around the country. That figure is dramatically higher than the number of cases public health departments have linked directly to the festival ― 124 in South Dakota, according to state officials, and 290 across the country, according to a tally from The Associated Press.

The study prompted splashy headlines and has lit up social media all week. Even Bette Middler tweeted about it. “Thanks assholes,” she wrote.

South Dakota officials have rejected the paper’s findings, with Gov. Kristi Noem calling it “fiction.” Noem, a Republican, said the researchers “took a snapshot in time, and they did a lot of speculation, did some back-of-the-napkin math, made up some numbers and published them.”

Models are very valuable tools when we can’t have our ideal, but there are limitations. Keri Altoff, Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health

Noem’s attitude may not be surprising, given the relatively lax approach she’s taken to the pandemic ― eschewing mask mandates, for example, and allowing the Sturgis rally to go forward despite warnings that it would become a “superspreader” event.

She isn’t the only one questioning the paper, however. A number of public health specialists raised concerns about its assumptions and findings. They have noted that the paper has yet to undergo peer review, which refers to the process of using outside scholars to vet a paper before it’s published in an academic journal.

At the same time, plenty of outside experts are taking the paper seriously ― noting that the authors used a widely accepted methodology and were transparent about their assumptions. That’s is a far cry from making up the numbers, as Noem suggested.

Whatever the merits of that 266,000 figure, several outside scholars told HuffPost, the paper offers more reason to think that Sturgis significantly increased COVID-19 spread well beyond what official figures suggest.

Warnings Before The Rally, COVID Cases After It

The Sturgis rally took place over 10 days in early August and ultimately attracted an estimated 460,000 visitors from all over the country. It was one of the few mass public gatherings to proceed as planned in the last few months, as COVID-19 has forced cancellations of everything from professional sports to rock concerts.

Many public health scholars warned beforehand that Sturgis would cause outbreaks, not just near the festival site but also in communities around the country once riders returned home.

During the event, images showed attendees crowded together, sometimes indoors, creating precisely the conditions in which the virus spreads most readily. Most people were not wearing masks.

Concertgoers attend a performance by Saul at the Iron Horse Saloon on Aug. 14, 2020, during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. (Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP) More

Since the festival, COVID-19 cases have spiked in South Dakota, North Dakota and neighboring Iowa, and public health workers in those states and others have identified cases originating from people who likely got sick while attending the event. That includes one Minnesota man who died last week.

Story continues