Sturgeon urges Scots to avoid trips to Blackpool over coronavirus cases link

Nicola Sturgeon has advised Scots against travelling to high-risk areas of England as she singled out Blackpool as “associated with a large and growing number of Covid cases in Scotland”.

Scotland’s First Minister warned Celtic and Rangers fans should not travel to Lancashire town to watch the Old Firm match in pubs on Saturday.

She added those who have not already booked a trip to the area should not now do so.

Ms Sturgeon also said she backs Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford’s call for the UK Government to introduce travel restrictions to prevent movement of people from areas of high prevalence into other UK nations.

She said she will be writing to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “seek urgent talks” on the issue.

The First Minister said 15 deaths of confirmed coronavirus patients have been reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours and 1,429 people have tested positive.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, she said at least 180 people in Scotland who tested positive for Covid-19 in the last month reported a recent trip to Blackpool.

An incident management team had been set up to deal with those who have travelled between the town and Scotland.

“I need to advise you that trips to Blackpool are now associated with a large and growing number of Covid cases in Scotland,” the First Minister said.

“Blackpool is being mentioned in Test and Protect conversations far more than any other location outside of Scotland.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “Blackpool is a place that many Scots love and like to visit, particularly at this time of year.

“Many of us have happy childhood memories of going to see the Blackpool illuminations.”

Part of the town’s popularity in Scotland stems from the railway expansion in the 1840s, which made the affordable coastal resort an easy reach for Scots, according to tourist organisation Visit Blackpool.

She said 342 people who were contacted by Test and Protect in the past week after contracting coronavirus reported travel outside of Scotland, 252 to somewhere else in the UK and 94 to Blackpool.

Ms Sturgeon added: “If you were thinking about going to Blackpool and haven’t booked yet then please do not go this year.

“Even more specifically, because we know this is an issue and I want to be very clear about this, do not travel to Blackpool this weekend to watch the Old Firm match in a pub.

“If you do that, you will be putting yourselves and you will be putting other people at risk.”

She urged people who could lose money on booked trips to travel very carefully, maintain physical distancing – especially on public transport – and avoid pubs.

The First Minister said: “We are currently advising against non-essential travel to the parts of England which are classed as very high or high alert areas under England’s new three-tier system.

“And I’m asking people from these areas not to travel to Scotland either.”

She said she supports Mr Drakeford’s calls for a Cobra meeting to be held “in early course”, to “discuss collectively between the four nations what further steps we can all take at this stage to suppress the virus”.

