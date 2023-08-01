A sturgeon supermoon will rise over Boise on Tuesday. Here’s when and how you can see it

The “sturgeon” full moon will light up the night sky over Boise on Tuesday, marking the second supermoon of the year.

The sturgeon supermoon will peak at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, and the best time to see it in Boise will be moonrise, which will happen at 9:45 p.m. that day. You can see the moonrise by looking toward the southeast.

“August’s full Moon was traditionally called the Sturgeon Moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer,” the Old Farmer’s Almanac states.

Full moons have multiple names, and many come from Indigenous cultures. The Old Farmer’s Almanac uses Indigenous moon names and monikers from colonial America and other North American sources.

Boise residents may have to be patient to catch a glimpse of the supermoon, as the National Weather Service forecasts Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 74 degrees.

If it’s too cloudy, you can watch the sturgeon moon rising on Space.com’s live stream.

What is the sturgeon supermoon?

This full moon will appear ”slightly larger than normal,” Space.com reports.

The term “supermoon” was first used in 1979 by astrologer Richard Nolle, according to NASA. Nolle used the term to describe either a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth.

Because it will be closer to Earth than most full moons, the sturgeon moon will likely appear 10% to 11% larger in the sky, according to Space.com, though the difference may not be evident to casual observers without telescopes.

The sturgeon moon is also called the grain moon, corn moon, lynx moon and lightning moon.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth.

More full moons in 2023

Here’s when to see more full moons in 2023, with information from Space.com: