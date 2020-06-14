Sturgeon remains cautious on distancing rule as review ordered in England

The UK Government is keen to relax the rule, but changes unlikely for now north of the border - Hannah McKay/Reuters

Nicola Sturgeon is facing renewed calls to consider reducing a two-metre social distancing requirement after the UK Government launched a review into whether it should be relaxed in England.

Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, said on Sunday that UK ministers would "actively" look again at the measure, given its "enormous impact" on the profitability of businesses. Boris Johnson has commissioned a review of the two metre requirement, which is set to report by July 4, and will consider evidence from economists as well as scientists.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ms Sturgeon has defended use of the two metre limit to lessen the risk of infections. However, many businesses in the hospitality and tourism sectors have said they would find it impossible to reopen profitably if it remains in place while it also limits the number of shoppers retail outlets could welcome.

In many other countries, a one metre or one and a half metre limit is in place, and Ms Sturgeon would face significant pressure to reconsider if the two metre rule was eased south of the border.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “There is little doubt the cap on customer numbers as a result of the two metre rule will limit sales, at a time when retailers continue to face the same rent and other fixed costs.

“The government will need to continue to support businesses while safety requirements remain in place.”

Jackson Carlaw, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, repeated his call for the limit to be reconsidered.

“When any reduction could secure the livelihoods of thousands of families across Scotland, we need to give it due consideration,” he said.

At the end of this week, Scotland is likely to see a further relaxation in lockdown rules, with the country set to enter “phase two” of the reopening of the economy.

Story continues

According to a Scottish Government blueprint, this would enable many shops to reopen, while restaurants and bars could open outdoor spaces.

Ms Sturgeon said yesterday that there was evidence to suggest that Scotland’s infection rate was now lower than England’s, and reported just one new coronavirus death.

However, she said this was an argument in favour of sticking with her “careful and cautious” approach to easing restrictions, rather than discarding it. On Friday, she suggested the virus may have to be “effectively eradicated” before the two metre rule is relaxed.

*if* we can effectively eradicate COVID - and then control through Test & Protect & policies to mitigate against cases coming into country - we can restore much greater degree of normality. Decisions then about, eg, 2m v 1m are more possible. But first we must suppress/eradicate. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 12, 2020

Speaking yesterday, she said she would continue to review the evidence around the measure but offered no firm commitment that a lower requirement would be adopted.

“If we deem it is safe to reduce that then we will do so, but we will not do it unless we feel that it is safe in the overall context of our battle against this virus,” she said.

“Our R number looks like it is slightly lower than it is in other parts of the UK. We are seeing cases and deaths decline rapidly. The lesson I take from that is that our careful and cautious plan is working, and therefore we should stick with it.”

Meanwhile, it also emerged on Sunday that senior public health officials had written to the Scottish Government’s chief medical officer in May raising concerns over the policy of testing care home workers who did not display symptoms.

The SNP administration has faced significant criticism for its handling of the virus in care homes, with more people dying from coronavirus in the facilities than in hospitals. On May 1, the Scottish Government announced an extension of coronavirus testing in care homes but the Scottish Directors of Public Health privately raised concerns about the policy.

In a May 22 letter, obtained by Channel 4 News, they warned that staff were not always aware of guidance stating they should be paid if they had to self-isolate and that this could explain why many had remained at work.

They argued that the scientific merit of testing care home staff weekly, including those without symptoms, was “unclear” and could lead to a high number of false positives.

They said: “Testing in non-valid ways… has the potential to cause considerable harm both through providing assurance which may lead to breaches of social distancing and also due to resource implications of conducting inappropriate tests which are impossible to interpret.

“The recent announcement on repeated testing of asymptomatic staff is a source of much concern within the public health community.”

It emerged last week that just a fifth of Scotland’s care home staff have been tested for coronavirus since a further announcement on May 28, when it was promised that all 50,000 care home staff, not just those working in homes where Covid-19 was present or those being targeted with sample testing, would receive weekly tests.

In response to the emergence of the letter Ms Sturgeon said: “I wouldn’t charachterise it as a falling out, there will be different clinical and scientific opinions about all aspects of handling this.

“Not everybody in the clinical community thinks that testing asymptomatic people is the right thing to do. Obviously we have been under pressure, understandably, to do more of that but I think [the letter] reminds us that these things are not always clear cut in terms of the views that the clinical and scientific people will take.”