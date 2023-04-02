Sturgeon Falls’ No More Tears collect for homeless

No More Tears is a volunteer driven, not-for-profit group based in Sturgeon Falls. It’s mission is to help homeless people in the community at a grassroots level. On April 2nd, at the Market on King Street in front of the National Bank in Sturgeon Falls, the group is collecting items to donate to those in need.

Group members will be accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

See: Sturgeon Falls group formed to help homeless

What to bring? Food and toiletries will be appreciated, including soap, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper, and band aids. Clothing such as socks, hats and coats are also welcome.

As homeless people sometimes camp in the woods of West Nipissing, camping gear such as backpacks, tents, cots, and sleeping bags will be accepted. Blankets are needed, same with tarps and ground covers. Anything that will make a camping out more comfortable is welcome.

Water bottles are recommended, as are can openers. Plastic cutlery comes in handy, as does pet food, gum, and snacks.

Once collected, group members will distribute the products to those in need.

“West Nipissing has a serious problem that needs addressing,” the group outlined on its Facebook page. “Homelessness, poverty, drug addiction and mental health are prevalent, and we need ideas and actions and we need them now.”

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca