Sturgeon defends SNP handling of Margaret Ferrier’s rule-breaking

Nicola Sturgeon has defended the SNP’s handling of Margaret Ferrier’s rule-breaking Commons visit and train journeys between Glasgow and London while suffering coronavirus symptoms.

Scotland’s First Minister said she could not understand Ms Ferrier’s “flagrant, and dangerous breach of the rules” but said the SNP had acted quickly and “appropriately” when party members learned the details.

Opposition politicians have demanded answers to what the SNP knew about Ms Ferrier’s symptoms and infection and the party’s response.

Ms Ferrier admitted she was tested for coronavirus on Saturday after developing symptoms but still took a train to Parliament on Monday when she should have been self-isolating.

The Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP gave a four-minute speech in the House of Commons at 7.15pm on Monday during a debate on coronavirus.

I’ve spoken to Margaret Ferrier and made clear my view that she should step down as an MP. I did so with a heavy heart – she is a friend & colleague – but her actions were dangerous & indefensible. I have no power to force an MP to resign but I hope she will do the right thing. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 2, 2020

Ms Ferrier said she received her positive test result that same evening – although it is not known if this was before or after speaking in Parliament.

She then took a train back to Glasgow.

Pressed on the subject at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said she only found out about Ms Ferrier’s actions after First Minister’s Questions on Thursday afternoon.

She said she believed the SNP at Westminster was told about Ms Ferrier testing positive for coronavirus on Wednesday but was not aware she already had symptoms and had taken a test before attending Parliament.

“It was not until yesterday my colleagues in the House of Commons realised the circumstances – that she’d actually taken the test before travelling to London and then travelling back having been told that she was positive,” Ms Sturgeon said.

After being informed, Ms Sturgeon said she was “struggling to comprehend how anybody could have acted in that way” and was anxious to understand all the facts.

Ms Ferrier referred herself to the police and informed people close to her about her infection before releasing a statement on Thursday afternoon, Ms Sturgeon said.

📺 Watch live: First Minister @NicolaSturgeon holds a press conference on #coronavirus (#COVIDー19). Joining the First Minister today is National Clinical Director, Professor Jason Leitch. https://t.co/DwTrfftvls — Scottish Government (@scotgov) October 2, 2020

The SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, spoke to Ms Ferrier after flying into Inverness on Thursday afternoon and announced that evening that the party whip had been withdrawn.

Asked about her party’s handling of the situation, Ms Sturgeon said: “I think the SNP has acted quickly, appropriately and, actually, we have not tried to protect a colleague here.

“We’ve tried to do the right thing, given the circumstances we’re dealing with.”

Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray has written to Mr Blackford demanding answers about Ms Ferrier’s “catastrophic, negligent actions” while she had coronavirus symptoms and after testing positive.

Mr Murray’s letter asks 23 questions about the timeline of Ms Ferrier’s coronavirus test and subsequent positive result, details of when SNP leaders, chief whip and party staff knew of her infection, and the MP’s contact with colleagues and parliamentary staff.

It is paramount that the SNP come clean on the facts about Ms Ferrier for the sake of the health of everyone in Parliament and with whom she has come into contact. Their explanations so far don’t add up and contradict each other. Not good enough. I’ve written to @Ianblackford_MP pic.twitter.com/Y4M4AO614s — Ian Murray MP (@IanMurrayMP) October 2, 2020

Mr Murray said: “These revelations have caused a great deal of confusion and concern within Parliament.

“We are faced with catastrophic, negligent actions by an MP which have put lives at risk.

“You and your party’s slow response leaves much to be desired, and the party must come forward with a full and clear explanation.”

Ms Sturgeon, speaking at the briefing, said Ms Ferrier has now “fully co-operated” with the UK’s Test and Trace system, adding: “People who might have been in contact with her have all been properly identified and contacted.”

