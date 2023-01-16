Sturgeon: Blocking gender law would be using trans people as ‘political weapon’

Nicola Sturgeon has accused the UK Government of “using trans people as a political weapon” if they seek to block gender reforms passed by the Scottish Parliament.

The deadline for Rishi Sunak to block the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill using provisions of the Scotland Act is Wednesday after the legislation was backed by MSPs across the political spectrum in December.

The Bill would make it easier for trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC), including by reducing the minimum age, the time required to live in their acquired gender and removing the need for a medical diagnosis as part of a process called self identification.

Under the Scotland Act, which formed the Scottish Parliament, the UK Government can use Section 33 to refer a Bill from Holyrood to the Supreme Court, or Section 35 as an effective veto.

Multiple reports have suggested legal advice would provide the necessary political cover for the Prime Minister to use Section 35 and block the legislation with a decision expected ahead of the Wednesday deadline, according to the Prime Minister’s official spokesman.

In a briefing on NHS pressures on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon said any such move would be an “outrage”.

“In my view there are no grounds to challenge this legislation,” she told journalists at the briefing in Edinburgh.

“It is within the competence of the Scottish Parliament, it doesn’t affect the operation of the Equality Act and it was passed by an overwhelming majority of the Scottish Parliament after very lengthy and very intense scrutiny by MSPs of all parties represented in the Parliament.

Nicola Sturgeon was speaking at a briefing on NHS pressures on Monday when she was asked about the issue (Russell Cheyne/PA)

“So if there is a decision to challenge, in my view, it will be quite simply a political decision and I think it will be using trans people – already one of the most vulnerable, stigmatised groups in our society – as a political weapon.

“And I think that will be unconscionable and indefensible and really quite disgraceful.”

The First Minister said the move to block the legislation would create a “very, very slippery slope indeed”, adding that it could “normalise” and “embolden” the UK Government to do the same in other areas.

“I think it is that serious. I think the import and significance of this would go beyond the particular subject matter of the legislation”, she said.

