Sturdivant's 3-pointer lifts Stony Brook over Hartford 63-61

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Tyrell Sturdivant knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key with five seconds left to send Stony Brook to a 63-61 victory over Hartford on Saturday.

Akwasi Yeboah scored seven of his 14 points in the final eight-plus minutes to lead a late surge for the Seawolves (7-9, 2-0 America East Conference), who beat the Hawks (8-8, 1-1) for the 10th straight time. Junior Saintel added 14 points and four steals, while Sturdivant and UC Iroegbu scored 10.

John Carroll had 15 points and eight rebounds for Hartford, which had its three-game win streak snapped. J.R. Lynch added 14 points and four steals and Jason Dunne scored 10.

Hartford shot 58 percent (15 of 26) in the first half, but trailed 38-33.

The Hawks were down six points before going on a 14-0 run that spanned eight minutes, 21 seconds to take a 52-44 lead with just under nine minutes to play. Yeboah ended the Seawolves' drought with five quick points to cut the deficit to four. Iroegbu hit a 3-pointer and two free throws to pull Stony Brook even at 58-all with 2:09 to play. George Blagojevic made 1 of 2 free throws to give the Hawks a one-point lead before Yeboah answered with a layup. Lynch banked in a jumper to put Hartford up 61-60 with 12 seconds left before Sturdivant hit the winner.