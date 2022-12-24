A stupid decision – Patrick Vieira criticises Emiliano Martinez’s celebrations

PA Sport Staff
·2 min read

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira believes Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s “stupid” celebrations have taken some of the sheen off Argentina’s World Cup win.

Martinez was instrumental in Argentina’s penalty shootout victory over France in one of the all-time great World Cup finals last weekend, but he has raised eyebrows with some of his actions afterwards.

He appeared to make a vulgar gesture with his Golden Glove award at the trophy presentation and has also repeatedly derided France striker Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in the Lusail showpiece.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez helped his side to victory over France in the World Cup final (Martin Rickett/PA)
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez helped his side to victory over France in the World Cup final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Vieira, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, feels what he has seen from Martinez has put a dampener on Argentina’s success.

“Some of the pictures I saw from the Argentinian goalkeeper, I think, take away a little bit what Argentina achieved at the World Cup,” Vieira said at Palace’s pre-match press conference.

“I don’t think they really needed that.

“You can’t control sometimes people’s emotional decisions. But that was a stupid decision, I think, from Martinez to do that.”

Martinez, centre, has repeatedly mocked Kylian Mbappe, right, since last Sunday's final (Nick Potts/PA)
Martinez, centre, has repeatedly mocked Kylian Mbappe, right, since last Sunday’s final (Nick Potts/PA)

Argentina claimed their third global title, with Martinez saving Kingsley Coman’s penalty in the 4-2 shootout victory after a pulsating final had finished 3-3.

In the dressing room afterwards, Martinez called for a minute’s silence for Mbappe and received further criticism for celebrations in Buenos Aires when he held aloft a doll bearing the Frenchman’s face.

Martinez will return to the midlands next week, with Villa boss Unai Emery intending to have a discussion with the 30-year-old about some of his controversial antics.

“When you have big emotion, sometimes it is difficult to control it,” Emery said.

“I will speak to him next week about some celebrations but I respect that he is now under the national team and when he will be with us, he is our responsibility then we can speak about it.”

Latest Stories

  • AP PHOTOS: Favorite photos from AP staff at the World Cup

    A World Cup that ended with Lionel Messi finally holding the golden trophy in his hands produced some unforgettable images from the staff of Associated Press photographers at the tournament in Qatar. Through the 64 games over nearly a month of soccer, the AP deployed dozens of photographers to the eight stadiums in and around Doha. It ended at Lusail Stadium with Argentina beating France in a penalty shootout for the title, and a photo of Messi hoisted above the crowd with the World Cup trophy in his hand.

  • Emiliano Martinez: Unai Emery to discuss World Cup celebrations with Aston Villa goalkeeper

    The Argentina No1 mocked Kylian Mbappe on the team’s victory parade and made an obscene gesture after receiving his golden glove award

  • Lionel Messi World Cup Instagram image was luck, says Northampton photographer

    An English photographer recalls snapping the World Cup image that became Instagram's most-liked post.

  • A breast cancer specialist shares 2 things that she never does so she can lower her breast cancer risk

    Some factors that raise the risk of breast cancer, such as genetics and being female, are beyond our control but others we can modify.

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Raty scores in NHL debut, leads Islanders past Panthers 5-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aatu Raty scored in his NHL debut, Anthony Beauvillier added two goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves, leading the New York Islanders to a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night. Ryan Pulock and Zach Parise also scored for the Islanders. Matthew Tkachuk scored his 15th goal of the season for Florida, which had won its two earlier meetings against the Islanders this season. Sergei Bobrovsky made 38 saves. Raty, a 20-year-old Finnish rookie recalled from AHL Bridgeport e

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Roughriders sign defensive back Nick Marshall to one-year extension

    REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Nick Marshall to a one-year contract extension. Marshall set a Roughriders' record for interceptions returned for touchdowns last season when he earned his fifth career pick-six in a 41-20 win over Montreal in Week 4. He intercepted a Trevor Harris pass in the fourth quarter and returned it 90 yards. Marshall had four total interceptions and 24 defensive tackles in 16 games last season. In 60 games over four seasons with Saskatchew

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Bears' Jenkins may practice this week after neck injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins might practice this week after being carted from the field with a neck injury. Jenkins was at the team's practice facility Tuesday, two days after he was injured against the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach Matt Eberflus said “it's a possibility” Jenkins practices this week with Chicago set to host the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The Bears held a walkthrough on Tuesday. “He’s here, engaged, walking around, moving ar

  • Flyers' Atkinson set for neck surgery, out for the season

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson will have neck surgery Wednesday and miss the entire season, another setback for one of the worst teams in the NHL. The 33-year-old Atkinson has not played at all this season. Atkinson scored 23 goals and had 50 points last season in his first year with the Flyers. He spent the first 10 years of his career with Columbus. Atkinson is signed through 2025, with a cap hit of $5.875 million per season. The Flyers have only 10 wins and 27 po

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • At 32, Broncos tailback Latavius Murray still running strong

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The game ball presented to Latavius Murray in the locker room after a Broncos win last weekend meant a great deal. In part, because the veteran running back can’t really recall receiving that sort of recognition. And also in part, because the reward gave him a chance to reflect for a moment. Three months ago, the 32-year-old Murray was at home thinking his career may be done. He even started coaching at a local high school, an assignment that lasted all of one day before

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro