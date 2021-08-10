Stuntman of Kannada film Love Your Rachchu electrocuted on set; police detains crew on charges of negligence

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old stuntman was electrocuted during the shooting of an upcoming Kannada movie titled Love You Rachchu. The fight master has been identified as Vivek, passed away after coming in contact with a high-tension wire.

Featuring Ajay Rao and Rachita Ram in the lead roles, Love You Rachchu is produced by Guru Deshpande.

According to reports, the crew, along with the lead actors, were shooting in Jogenahalli near Bidad, Karnataka. The entire team was at a private resort on Monday, 9 August. A group of stuntmen was also present to execute a fight sequence.

When the incident took place, the stuntmen were using a metal rope and cranes for a fight scene. During that moment, Vivek came in contact with a high-tension wire and died on the spot while shooting the sequence.

Soon after, the police was informed. Stunt master Vinod along his team are currently detained on charges of negligence. The film's entire team has also been questioned by the police for shooting at the concerned location without proper permission, according to Pinkvilla.

While speaking to The New Indian Express, Ajay revealed that he heard screams from people and rushed to the spot. On reaching the spot, he got to know that Vivek was electrocuted and died on the spot.

"I was sitting 200 metres away from the spot where the fight was being shot. I heard their screams and rushed to see what happened and came to know that Vivek died on the spot. I was not part of the scene," the actor said.

Ajay further claimed that a high-tension wire was nearby and there was also water around the spot which was kept by the film crew for a fight scene. He also asserted that he refused to be part of the fight scene due to COVID-19 and did not wish to come in contact with anyone.

