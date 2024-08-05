Stunning late night Romano bombshell confirms Chelsea €40m sale at last

Wow….

Atletico Madrid set a Sunday night deadline for Conor Gallagher to agree to move there, after the Spanish club negotiated a €40m deal with Chelsea. We thought even by mid-afternoon that the silence from most sources meant it wasn’t going to happen.

Then, somehow at 2:30AM, the news came through with a Tweet from Fabrizio Romano. Gallagher has accepted the move. A five year contract is expected, with Romano teasing that he will give his trademark “here we go” to the deal later today, all being well.

There will be more “formal steps” to move through, but it sounds like it’s happening. That money becomes “pure profit” for Chelsea’s accounts, and the co-sporting directors get the sale they needed this summer to keep everything afloat.

It’s going to be La Liga’s record move of the window so far – and at the current rate, we can’t see anything bigger coming along. Gallagher becomes the latest academy player to leave, and the latest regular starter to leave for Champions League football.

🚨🔴⚪️ EXCLUSIVE: Conor Gallagher has verbally agreed terms and said YES to join Atlético Madrid! ‘Here we go’ to follow today after formal steps, five year deal 🧨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 La Liga’s record fee this summer, €40m to Chelsea — brokered by Ali Barat from Epic Sports and Paul Nicholls. pic.twitter.com/7rOQgmY2jh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2024

Chelsea’s pressure pays off

It seems like the pressure on Gallagher from the club paid off. They convinced him he wouldn’t start often, and perhaps even that he would be forced to train away from the first team. That was what the rumours last week held, and now it seems the midfielder has already played his last for his boyhood club.

Lots of fans are not too happy with the way they’ve seen a popular player treated. If the team perform really well this season and it’s clear Gallagher wouldn’t have fitted in, those concerns will soon fade. However if things go down the pan again this year, you can expect this deal to be held up as another pretty convincing example of the incompetence of those running the football side.