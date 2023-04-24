Stunning ‘lone wolf’ spotted in Minnesota is a rare sight. Here’s why

Researchers who study wolves in northern Minnesota often capture videos of the creatures as they walk past trail cameras.

And while it’s always exciting to see wildlife in their natural habitat, there’s something extra special about a wolf that was recently spotted on camera.

This wolf had black fur — a rare sight for the area.

“We rarely see black wolves in our area so seeing this black wolf with its seemingly shaggy coat, especially around its legs and feet, was pretty neat,” the Voyageurs Wolf Project said in an April 20 Facebook post.

“The wolf hung out in front of the camera for a while before heading on its way,” staff with the research project continued.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project is studying about 19 wolf packs in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem, and none of them have any black pack members.

It is believed this black wolf is “a lone wolf just passing through our area,” according to the organization.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project is a research project based out of the University of Minnesota. Researchers with the organization study wolves in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem, which includes Voyageurs National Park and the area directly south of the park.

‘Extremely rare’ creature spotted by Canadian photographer. ‘Once in a lifetime’

Elusive animal is captured on video — as it hunts prey ‘strutting around’ in Minnesota

Watch curious wolves investigate a trail camera in Yellowstone National Park