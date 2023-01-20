This stunning boho retreat has a custom built ‘cinema under the stars.’ Take a look here.

Valentine’s Day is coming up, just in case you need a reminder.

If you haven’t made plans yet, you’re going to want to take notes.

And if you have made plans already, well, you might want to take notes, too.

This luxury rental on Vrbo is a bohemian dream and it’s the perfect getaway for you and your sweetheart for $670/night.

The best part? It’s still available for Valentine’s Day weekend (Feb. 17-19).

Just wait until you see what’s inside — and outside.

Cozy boho retreat about 40 minutes from Columbus and minutes from Callaway Gardens.

The newly renovated “Casa Callaway” is less than an hour from Columbus and just a few minutes from Callaway Gardens. It has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and the entire space is beautifully designed with simple decor and minimalistic touches.

The bedrooms in the boho retreat are full of good vibes.

There’s plenty of space in the retreat; bring friends, family or just enjoy the quiet.

But the real charm is in the “cinema under the stars,” a custom built outdoor theater complete with a lounge, dining area and fire pit access.

It’s a stunning cinema under the stars at this luxury boho retreat.

Picture yourself sipping wine by this fire pit, yet?

When you’re not enjoying the stunning outdoor amenities, you and your honey can cook a meal in the spacious kitchen or sip wine by the cozy fireplace inside.

Cook up something delicious in this spacious, beautiful kitchen.

But don’t wait too long–this beautiful luxury boho rental will surely be booked soon.

Go to the rental’s page on Vrbo to book now!