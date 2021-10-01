Stunning 1973 Porsche 911E Coupe Could Headline Your Collection

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It’s up for grabs now!

The early 1970s were a great time for fans of the iconic Porsche brand of cars. Auto Racing had taken off in Europe, and buyers wanted something to reflect the hunger for speed that now engulfed the growing sports car market. For Germany, the prancy pony of performance was the frontrunner in the charge to take the hearts and minds of automotive enthusiasts across the globe. This goal was accomplished quite well, especially with cars such as the 911, which pioneered the path for similar lightweight sports cars whose primary focus was on the experience of driving and all of the pleasures that come with that. This car perfectly epitomizes that intense concentration on giving the driver a beautifully crafted ride.

Producing power is a 2.4-liter flat-six, which sits behind the rear axle of this prized pony producing 165 horsepower. That power transfers through a five-speed manual transaxle; this winning combination adds up to a top speed of around 150mph which is insane for this car. In addition, many of the mechanical parts have been refurbished and restored to near-perfect condition, which means that you’ll get to enjoy the vehicle exactly how it is supposed to be. Initially, the car came with many additional options still prevalent on the vehicle due to this restoration process.

The exterior is a mustard-brown color which provides an excellent completion of the aesthetic started by the brown leather interior. A floor-mounted shifter is responsible for shifting, which perfectly accents the rest of the car and its driver-focused design. Everything from the beautifully crafted powerhouse to the iconic Porsche exterior styling screams one word, fast! Any Porsche lover who needs speed will love this car and want to get their hands on it. But, of course, this means that you should hurry to seize the opportunity to own this beast before someone else takes it.



This car is being sold by The Meccanic Shop/1600 Veloce. The Meccanic Shop restores, details, stores and consigns all types of classic cars. Visit their site here.



Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.