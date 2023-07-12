Daily Briefing: Stunned and soaked

Vermont residents are devastated as the state has been deluged with record rain and flooding. Also in the news: Ukraine's leader expressed frustration at NATO's vague plan for Kyiv's entrance to the alliance and Emmy nominations will be announced today amid tensions over a potential actors strike.

I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author.

Now, here we go with Wednesday's news.

Floodwaters receding in Vermont

Floodwaters are receding in Vermont cities and towns pummeled by a storm that delivered two months of rain in two days this week.

Stunned and soaked, residents paddled through the main streets of the capital city of Montpelier on Tuesday after torrents of rain lashed the Northeast, causing the deadly and catastrophic flooding.

Authorities said they had carried out more than 175 rescues by Tuesday night, as the slow-moving storm unleashed up to 9 inches of rain in parts of the state and caused flash flooding in Vermont and New York. Rivers in Connecticut are also threatening to overflow.

As floods strike the Northeast, rising water and aging dams could become an increasingly dangerous combination. In Vermont, where the biggest floods have been reported, officials are warning of dams nearing capacity.

Montpelier's flooding is being considered second to the historic Flood of 1927, the worst natural disaster in state history.

Keep reading: Climate change is warping the ground our cities are built on, a new study says.

Iowa Legislature passes bill banning most abortions

The Iowa Legislature has passed a bill that would ban nearly all abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, with Gov. Kim Reynolds announcing she will sign the measure Friday. The votes came in a marathon one-day special session that was punctuated by protesters' angry shouts in the Iowa Capitol and hours of emotional testimony from supporters and opponents. The legislation would prohibit abortions after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo, which doctors say can happen as early as six weeks after a pregnant woman's last period. Meanwhile, polling shows a majority of Iowans believe abortion should be legal. Read more

Protestors clashed in the Iowa State Capitol rotunda, while the Iowa Legislature convenes for special session to pass 6-week 'fetal heartbeat' abortion ban, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Zelenskyy and Biden to meet while at odds over when Ukraine should join NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, angered by NATO's terms for his country to join the alliance, is set to meet Wednesday with President Joe Biden as the Ukrainian leader looks to accelerate a NATO invitation. The NATO summit is ending with opaque promises of Ukraine's future membership in the alliance. NATO leaders presented a plan Tuesday for Ukraine to join the military alliance "when Allies agree and conditions are met,'' hours after Zelenskyy strongly expressed his opposition to such a vague timeline, calling it "absurd.'' Read more

Story continues

Where do 2024 candidates stand on Ukraine?

More world news: Israel's protests reignite as overhaul to judiciary resumes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on prior to a bilateral meeting with the German chancellor and delegation on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 12, 2023.

Hollywood strikes could cloud Emmy nominations

The Hollywood writers’ strike and the possibility that actors could join them are in the backdrop of Wednesday's Emmy nominations. HBO’s “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” are all likely to get nominations across the major drama categories when they’re announced Wednesday morning. Comedy contenders include “Ted Lasso,” “The Bear,” “Abbot Elementary” and “Barry.” But the writers’ strike now in its 10th week could threaten the planned September Emmys ceremony. And the contract for unionized actors expires just hours after the nominations are announced, meaning another strike could break out and limit stars’ participation in the ceremony. Read more

Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in New York.

Rockies' Elias Diaz leads National League to first All-Star Game win since 2012

Elias Diaz, the first Rockies catcher to be in the All-Star Game, walked away with the biggest honor after playing in his first All-Star Game Tuesday night. Diaz earned the title of All-Star MVP award by hitting the game-winning two-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the National League to a thrilling, come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the American League. It was the National League’s first victory at the All-Star Game since 2012, snapping a nine-game losing streak, and only their fourth victory in the past 26 years. Read more

Shohei Ohtani hears All-Star crowd's recruiting pitch loud and clear.

Wimbledon 2023: No. 1 Alcaraz and No. 6 Rune will square off Wednesday on Centre Court.

Rockies catcher Elias DIaz holds up the All-Star Game MVP trophy.

Quick hits

Photo of the day: Bilbao sprints to first Tour de France stage win

Pello Bilbao has sprinted to his first Tour de France stage victory and also gained significant time in the overall standings. Jonas Vingegaard still leads overall after the tricky 10th stage. Bilbao raised his arms in celebration at the end of one of the hardest stages of the Tour so far. Read more

Spain's Pelle Bilbao crosses the finish line ahead of Germany's Georg Zimmermann, right, to win the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 104 miles with start in Vulcania and finish in Issoire, France, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

