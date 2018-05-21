Stunned hockey world reacts to Golden Knights reaching Stanley Cup Final

The Golden Knights defeated the Jets in five games to advance to the Stanley Cup Final, extending their improbable first season literally as far as it can go.

This time last year, they didn't even have a roster. And no one expected the Golden Knights to reach the playoffs so suddenly, let alone win three series and come within four wins of the hoisting the Stanley Cup, but the upstart expansion franchise has made a habit of exceeding expectations — and defying logic — every step of the way.

GOLDEN STANDARD

How Vegas became the most successful expansion team in sports history



Winnipeg native Ryan Reaves scored the eventual game-winning goal midway through the second period Sunday to propel Vegas in the best-of-seven series, knocking off a Jets team that finished with the second-best record in the NHL during the regular season. Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves, including eight shots in the final period to clinch the Golden Knights' victory. The Conn Smythe Trophy front-runner has a .947 save percentage in the playoffs.

After Vegas' win, hardly anybody was able to contain their emotions as they took to social media to congratulate the expansion team, which opened its season 227 games ago.

First, the Golden Knights had to take a photo with the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl.

