Stump clipped but Ben Stokes survives to lead England’s fightback in fourth Test

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rory Dollard
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Stokes survived a remarkable slice of luck as he and Jonny Bairstow led England&#x002019;s fightback following their latest top-order surrender in the fourth Ashes Test (Jason O&#x002019;Brien/PA) (PA Wire)
Ben Stokes survived a remarkable slice of luck as he and Jonny Bairstow led England’s fightback following their latest top-order surrender in the fourth Ashes Test (Jason O’Brien/PA) (PA Wire)

Ben Stokes survived a remarkable slice of luck as he and Jonny Bairstow led England’s fightback following their latest top-order surrender in the fourth Ashes Test.

The tourists appeared to be hurtling towards yet another batting debacle when the pair came together at 36 for four – Australia’s seamers dismantling their opponents with ruthless efficiency – but a wicketless second session allowed to reach 135 without further loss.

Stokes, popping painkillers as he battled a side injury sustained while bowling, should have been the fifth man down for just 16 when he offered no shot to Cameron Green and saw his off stump clipped at more than 83mph.

Ben Stokes had to laugh at his luck when his bail failed to fall after his stump was glanced (Jason O&#x002019;Brien/PA) (PA Wire)
Ben Stokes had to laugh at his luck when his bail failed to fall after his stump was glanced (Jason O’Brien/PA) (PA Wire)

But, to Australia’s amazement and Stokes’ amusement, the bail stubbornly refused to move despite the ball visibly deflecting off the timber. Buoyed by his outrageous fortune, Stokes let loose with his natural attacking instincts and reached 52 not out alongside the increasingly fluent Bairstow, who moved through the gears to an unbeaten 45.

Between them they began erasing the memories of dire start to the innings, but with England still trailing by 281 runs there is plenty of hard work ahead.

Earlier, Australia had stitched together a mesmeric sequence of 70 consecutive dot balls either side of lunch, a dominant spell of precise seam bowling led by Scott Boland and containing the wickets of Zak Crawley, Joe Root for a duck and Dawid Malan.

Opener Haseeb Hameed had been the first to fall as he continued a desperate tour that could send his international career back into hibernation. He nicked his third ball of the day from Mitchell Starc only for wicketkeeper Alex Carey to dive in front first slip and spill the chance.

Haseeb Hameed has had a torrid time opening Down Under (Jason O&#x002019;Brien/PA) (PA Wire)
Haseeb Hameed has had a torrid time opening Down Under (Jason O’Brien/PA) (PA Wire)

Two balls later he punched a boundary through point but it was a momentary respite as Starc went back to business at his next visit, smashing Hameed’s stumps for six as he aimed a ragged drive down the ground.

Crawley, who had been caught off a no-ball on the first evening, was also worked over. He offered a tough chance at short-leg on seven and dropped the bat in pain when Starc crushed his fingers against the handle.

He got in a couple of blows to reach 18 but echoed Hameed’s dismissal when he was cleaned up between bat and pad by the relentless Starc.

The change of bowling offered England no joy whatsoever, with Boland and Cameron Green only cranking up the pressure even further as they failed to concede a single run in 7.5 overs before lunch.

Boland got the prize scalp of Root, who threw his hands at one that was too tight to attack and sent a fizzing catch to the alert Steve Smith at second slip. Malan spent more than an hour at the crease but never mastered the unpredictable bounce, wearing two heavy blows on the hands before flicking Green to the waiting catcher at leg slip.

A little luck and plenty of determination were proving key in Ben Stokes&#x002019;s innings (Jason O&#x002019;Brien/PA) (PA Wire)
A little luck and plenty of determination were proving key in Ben Stokes’s innings (Jason O’Brien/PA) (PA Wire)

The long scoreless streak had occupied 53 balls before the interval and 17 after it, ending only when Stokes’s thick edge off Boland squirmed away for a single.

Stokes’s misjudged leave should have ended his innings but from the moment he bellowed with laughter at the replays, things took on a different tone. The ball was still doing all sorts, hitting both men on the body and gloves, but Stokes threw caution to the wind with a series of strikes over the infield.

Three boundaries in as many balls from Starc brought up the fifty stand – unimagined riches at the start of the session – but a hearty pull shot left him clasping his ribs in pain.

Bairstow warmed up to pull his share of the load, playing spinner Nathan Lyon with real confidence as he drove, cut and swept him off his length.

By the time play broke up again, they had added 99 to total and lifted the palour of gloom.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Auston Matthews positive for COVID-19 on rapid test; Leafs will await PCR result

    Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who also wasn't part of the on-ice session, produced positive results from their rapid antigen tests after arriving at the team's facility in the morning. Keefe, who said both were asymptomatic, added the Leafs will now await PCR test results expected early Tuesday. The club initially called the absences

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski capture bronze in 2-woman bobsleigh at World Cup in Latvia

    Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski won bronze in the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday. The Canadians finished two runs in 1 minute, 42.12 seconds (0.24 seconds back) for their fourth two-woman bronze medal of the season and seventh overall since teaming up following the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Canadian duo has only missed the podium in two races this season. De Bruin was comi

  • A dense Eastern Conference and the case for a Raptors playoff push

    The competition has made the prospect of tanking a little less guilt-inducing, but Toronto shouldn’t look to replicate last year’s lottery outcome.

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — For Fred VanVleet, getting the band back together suited the Toronto Raptors guard just fine. VanVleet scored a season-high 35 points in the Raptors' 120-105 win against the depleted New York Knicks on Sunday, a game that saw all the significant Raptors healthy and playing together for the first time in the 2021-22 campaign. The Raptors began the season shorthanded because Pascal Siakam missed the first 10 games as he recovered from off-season shoulder surgery. Then a hip injury took d

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Rangnick loses for first time after Wolves beat United 1-0

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick fell to his first loss as Manchester United manager after Joao Moutinho’s 82nd-minute strike earned Wolverhampton a 1-0 win in the English Premier League on Monday and a first victory at Old Trafford since 1980. Outplayed for much of the game, United’s players looked like they would survive for a point until Moutinho met a defensive headed clearance by controlling the ball at the edge of the area and driving in a volley that rolled just inside the post. T

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • VanVleet praises Raptors’ spirit and enthusiasm after win vs. Knicks

    Following a 35-point performance against the Knicks, Fred VanVleet had many good things to say about the Raptors’ core. He’s confident that Toronto will be a tough team to beat once they’re back to full health and continue to build on their chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Young Canadian squad races to fifth in World Cup luge relay in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany — Canada's young luge team raced to fifth place in the relay at a World Cup on Sunday. Trinity Ellis, a 19-year-old from Pemberton, B.C., Reid Watts, a 23-year-old from Whistler, B.C., and Calgarians Devin Wardrope (19) and Cole Zajanski (20) had a combined time of two minutes 25.587 seconds. "We are happy with the result even though our run wasn't the best," said Wardrope. "Getting the experience of racing the relay now is going to be so beneficial for us in our future slidi

  • 'Samboni' makes for smooth skating in the Gatineau Hills

    Every pond hockey hero knows a backyard ice surface can be treacherous due to various bumps and ruts. Sam Seymour of Chelsea, Que., probably knows this more than anyone as he and his family have been maintaining a pond rink in a Gatineau Park clearing for the past 23 years. But this past summer a 60-gallon hot water tank left out at the curb of his neighbour's house gave Seymour an idea to make rink maintenance — and skating — a little easier. "My wife thought I was crazy hauling down a hot wate

  • Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez a winner in her opening match of 2022

    ADELAIDE, Australia — Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez kicked off her 2022 season with a win on Monday, defeating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 in first-round action at the Adelaide International. Fernandez converted 86 per cent of her first-serve points and had four aces in the victory. The 19-year old from Laval, Que., did not face break point, and broke Alexandrova twice on eight chances. Fernandez, the world No. 24, will next face the winner of a match between fifth seed Iga S

  • Maple Leafs trounce Senators 6-0 at fan-less Scotiabank Arena in return to action

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs’ first game of 2022 looked like much of 2021. Toronto filled the net ­– and there weren’t any fans in the building to see it. Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored shorthanded on the same penalty kill for their first goals of the season Saturday as the Leafs thumped the Ottawa Senators 6-0 in both teams’ return to action following the NHL’s extended break inside a Scotiabank Arena devoid of spectators because of new provincial COVID-19 regulations. Jack Campbell made 23

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Kings beat Flyers 6-3, McLellan gets 500th coaching win

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and two assists, Todd McLellan earned his 500th win as an NHL coach and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night. Arvidsson’s wraparound goal 12 seconds into the game was his seventh of the season and tied for the third-quickest in Kings’ history to start a game. Arvidsson skated around the back of the net and had an opening on the far side of the net as Martin Jones was unable to get his left leg there in time to

  • Bob Bradley brings experience, enthusiasm and hope to Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Bob Bradley wasted little time putting down roots after being named Toronto FC's head coach and sporting director. Officially hired Nov. 24, Bradley and Lindsay — his wife of 35 years — took possession of their new Toronto digs in mid-December. Toronto marks the sixth MLS stop, as an assistant or head coach, for the 63-year-old Bradley, who has also coached club teams in Norway (Stabaek), France (Le Havre) and Wales (Swansea City) as well as the U.S. and Egyptian national squads. When