Stumbling Oilers fire GM Peter Chiarelli

Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli has been fired after 3 1/2 up-and-down seasons, the team announced Wednesday.

Peter Chiarelli has been relieved of his duties as #Oilers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager. The process has begun to hire a new General Manager & Bob Nicholson will oversee Hockey Operations in the interim. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 23, 2019

Chiarelli, 54, led the Oilers to the playoffs in 2016-17 as they topped 100 points in his second season, but the team regressed badly last season, missing the playoffs by 17 points.

TSN was first to report the firing after the Oilers (23-24-3) suffered their third straight home loss, 3-2 to the Red Wings. They enter the All-Star break three points adrift of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference but with three teams in front of them in that chase.

Peter Chiarelli has been fired by the Oilers. Done deal — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 23, 2019

Chiarelli himself had fired coach Todd McLellan 20 games into this season and hired veteran Ken Hitchcock, an effort to jump start the team that hasn't yet paid off, a theme of his tenure.

While Chiarelli ended the Oilers' 10-year absence from the playoffs and drafted generational talent Connor McDavid, arguably the game's best player after three seasons, he also has made several moves — such as trading Taylor Hall and Jordan Eberle and signing Milan Lucic — that haven't reaped rewards.

He joined the Oilers after eight seasons as the GM of the Bruins, who he led to the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Keith Gretzky, one of former Oilers superstar and Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky's brothers, will assume many of Chiarelli's duties in the coming weeks, Canadian sportscaster John Shannon reported Wednesday morning, adding that Nicholson will be more involved until a new GM is in place.

Keith Gretzky will assume many of Chiarelli’s duties in the next few weeks, with Vice Chairman Bob Nicholson being more involved until they find a new GM. — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) January 23, 2019

