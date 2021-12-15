Stuhini Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. ("Stuhini" or the "Company") (TSXV: STU) is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on December 14, 2021, shareholders voted to re-elect Anthony Fogarassy, David O'Brien, Fiore Aliperti and Kazuki Nohdomi as directors of the Company, re-appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company, and approve the renewal of the Company's "rolling 10%" stock option plan.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.: Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes its flagship the Ruby Creek Property located approximately 20 km east of Atlin, BC, the Que Project located approximately 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing in the Yukon, the South Thompson Project located approximately 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba and the Big Ledge Property located approximately 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC.

