Studying the COVID-19 Effect: Slump in Consumer Electronics Demand to Decelerate Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Growth

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry producers are seeking collaborations and acquisitions for tech developments to sustain operations through the crisis period.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Following the declaration of the coronavirus pandemic, the suspension of automotive, electronics, and industrial sector activity, has influenced the demand for chemical mechanical planarization slurry negatively. The global chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market is expected to rise at a promising 8% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. As per the Fact.MR report, the applications of electronics in the healthcare sector will generate lucrative opportunities during and after the pandemic.

"The rising popularity of miniaturization in electronic components, and high-density setups in small devices makes the production of compact semiconductors essential. Consequently, CMP slurry has become critical in the production of integrated circuits, which will drive market growth in the foreseeable future," says the FACT.MR study.

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market- Key Takeaways

Aluminum oxide CMP slurry will remain highly sought after owing to lower reactivity in electronic settings.

Flash memory and NAND applications will contribute significantly to revenue, with the rising penetration of mobile devices.

Asia Pacific will remain the leading market for CMP slurry, driven primarily by strong market developments in China.

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market- Driving Factors

High demand for superior CMP slurries in semiconductor applications drive market growth.

Well-funded R&D infrastructure and advancements in slurry tech to bolster market prospects.

Strong demand for miniaturized components in electric automobiles and consumer electronics generates lucrative opportunities.

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market- Key Restraints

Stress cracking and delaminating of weak interfaces are limiting the adoption of CMP slurries.

COVID-19 Impact on Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market

The covid-19 outbreak has delayed or cancelled tech shows, shut down operations in electronics, industrial, and automotive sectors and also hurt supply chains for CMP slurry raw materials. These factors will hurt the prospects of the CMP slurry market in the short term. However, demand in end use verticals will pave way for strong recovery of the industry after the end of the pandemic.

Competitive Landscape

Leading CMP slurry market participants are investing in capacity expansion and product innovations. For example, Sinmat has developed CMP slurries of copper interconnects for low defectivity and polishing.

PCC Group, Risun Polymer International, Cabot Microelectronics, Hitachi Chemicals, and DuPont are some of the leading market players.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market is covered in this FACT.MR study. The report offers insights on the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market on the basis of type (aluminum oxide, ceramic, cerium oxide, silica, and others), and application (silicon wafers, optical substrates, disk-drive components, and others) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA).

