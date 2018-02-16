Why studying can be as tough as Olympic competition

When looking at Olympic athletes from afar it’s easy to see their amazing feats and rigorous training schedules and assume that honing their craft is the hardest part of their lives.

Canadian freestyle Kelsey Serwa, however, explains that her studies in kinesiology leave her just as wiped as anything she does on skis. Sometimes the more mundane aspects of life are just as tricky as the most extraordinary.

Watch the video above as Serwa describes her back-to-school experience.