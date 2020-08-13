Study suggests 6% of people in England have had Covid-19

Some 3.4 million people in England have been infected with Covid-19, a figure far higher than previous estimates, a study suggests.

The results come from the world’s largest home testing programme to find antibodies for the coronavirus, a study involving more than 100,000 volunteers and carried out by Imperial College London.

Conducted with the use of a simple finger-prick home test said to be easy and accurate enough for mass surveillance studies, the programme suggested 6% of England’s population had already been infected with Covid-19 by July 13.

The 3.4 million people that represents is many times higher than the tally of known cases for the entire UK as posted by Johns Hopkins University in the US – whose aggregated numbers have become the main reference for monitoring the disease – and which listed the country’s case numbers at 315,546 as of Thursday morning.

Professor Graham Cooke, the research professor of infectious diseases and research lead at Imperial, said the data will have “important implications” as decisions are taken to ease lockdown restrictions in England.

He said the numbers are still “relatively small” as a proportion of the country’s population and show that a complete relaxation of lockdown would see a resurgence of the virus.

He told the PA news agency: “Clearly the numbers are still very big and that explains the high levels of mortality we’ve seen but as a proportion of the overall population it’s still relatively small, except in some groups where the prevalence is higher such as for people of Asian and black ethnicity.

“But obviously it means that if we had relaxation of the lockdown completely, we wouldn’t have a very protected population so we would expect the virus to return and so I think that has implications for decisions that are made.”

The study tracked the spread of infection across England after the pandemic’s first peak, with volunteers testing themselves at home between June 20 and July 13.

People living in London were most likely to have been infected, along with those working in care homes and health care, people from black, Asian and other minority ethnic groups, and people living in larger households.

The programme suggested a total of 13% of people living in London had Covid-19 antibodies, compared with less than 3% in the South West of England.

People working in care homes (16%) and health care (12%) returned far higher results than people who were not key workers, at 5%.

The study found 17% of black volunteers had antibodies, the categories of Asian and “other” ethnic minorities had 12% each. The figure among white volunteers was only 5%.

People aged from 18-34 showed the highest incidence of antibodies, at 8%, while over-65s had the lowest rate at just 3%.

Volunteers in the most deprived areas of the country were slightly more likely to have antibodies than those in the wealthiest areas, at 7% compared with 5%, while those in households of more than six or seven people (12% and 13%) were more likely to have had Covid-19 than those in single or two-person households (5%).

Smokers were slightly less likely to have antibodies than non-smokers – at 3% compared with 5% – while 32% of people with antibodies had shown no symptoms, a figure which rose to 49% of those aged older than 65.

