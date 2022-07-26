A study says that South Carolina is among the nation’s cheapest states to live. Here’s why

If you’re looking for an affordable state to live in, South Carolina could be an option, according to a study..

The Palmetto State this year is ranked No. 7 nationally in affordability, according to Home Snacks, a website that analyzes and compares quality of life in communities across the country.

Last year, South Carolina was ranked No. 9.

Those studies were helped by MIT’s Living Wage calculator, which considers the cost of housing, food, utilities and other goods and services.

South Carolina’s cost of living is on the cheaper end of child care cost with an annual average of $10,594, according to the studies. That stat pushed SC towards the top of affordability but housing prices held the state back, with South Carolina’s annual housing cost listed at $11,223 for both renters and homeowners.

The average home in the state currently sells for an average $250,000, according to the site.

The average living wage in South Carolina is at $83,827, according to the site.

The states ranked higher in affordability are Tennessee at No. 1, Mississippi, Alabama, Indiana, Arkansas, and South Dakota.