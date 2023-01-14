'Study the greats and become greater': Saquon Barkley's NFL playoff promise inspires Giants

Art Stapleton, NorthJersey.com
·5 min read

MINNEAPOLIS — Saquon Barkley has done his homework.

Preparing for the first playoff game of his career, the New York Giants' star running back hit the record books.

Barkley marveled at the postseason production of Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith, Eric Dickerson, Franco Harris and John Riggins. Not just dropping their names, mind you, but citing their staggering statistics, as if he scribbled those numbers on note cards and reviewed each prior to speaking with reporters on Thursday.

Then, in quoting Michael Jackson, Barkley spoke into existence what he hopes will serve as his playoff mantra, inspiring the upstart Giants in the process as they prepare for Sunday's Super Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"Study the greats," Barkley said. "And be greater."

NFL PLAYOFF PICKS: Who's going to win on Super Wild Card Weekend?

NEWSLETER: Get the latest sports news straight to your inbox

Barkley and the Giants have earned the opportunity to be on the stage that turns performance into greatness.

In each of his first four seasons, the Giants lost 10 games or more. Two head coaches were fired.

There were injuries and frustration as seemingly nothing went right, casting doubt over Barkley's future with the Giants beyond this season, let alone if he could be the same playmaker that took the league by storm as a rookie.

None of this reality was easily ignored - even by a player as grounded and as strong-willed in his belief as one of the league's best running backs as Barkley. Embracing the challenge set quite a tone, however.

He's established a new career best for rushing yards with 1,312, eclipsing his rookie total of 1,307. He was one rushing touchdown from tying his career high, also from his banner rookie campaign.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The production matters, of course. So does his health, as Barkley started the Giants' first 16 games, playing through a shoulder injury he sustained in London against the Packers, and then a stinger suffered in practice last month.

With the Giants resting their starters to avoid the risk of injury last Sunday against the Eagles, Barkley reset his focus and recharged his body for the next chapter.

All of that is part of the journey for Barkley and the Giants to this moment Sunday afternoon. He'll step inside U.S. Bank Stadium where, the last time he touched the football, he scored a dazzling touchdown on a fourth-and-2 that ultimately helped the Giants pull even on the scoreboard in the closing minutes of the foruth quarter.

Greg Joseph and the Vikings wound up ruining the party by drilling a 61-yard field goal to prevail as time expired, but Barkley walked off the field that day believing Big Blue would get another shot at Minnesota. This is that shot.

Barkley and the Giants (9-7-1) have gone out and made believers of many who doubted them, and now they are here.

"I’m excited. Obviously, I know it’s a playoff game. More attention, more eyes, but to me, I won’t be nervous," Barkley said. "Will I be hype? Yeah, I get hyped for every single game. Nerves, I wouldn’t say that. For me, it’s just another football game. I talked to [Michael] Strahan when he was here not too long ago and I asked him, ‘What’s really the difference between playoff football?' He said obviously the intensity rises and all that, but the best advice he gave me was, 'Don’t make the game bigger than it needs to be.' I’m keeping that advice and sticking with that advice."

The 25-year-old Barkley was the best player on the practice field from the moment the offseason program began, and under Brian Daboll and the new coaching staff, he was finally featured in all the ways the Giants have promised in the past. He looked healthy, fresh and explosive, and confident in how he was moving with the football in his hands.

Barkley's rookie contract is set to expire, so he has been playing for a new deal, the value of which for a running back is viewed as high risk, given the physical and fiscal toll of the position. Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen love Barkley, and believe he can be a cornerstone of the foundation they are trying to build. They expressed that sentiment to Barkley's camp during the bye week the first week of November, and while the two sides engaged in early contract talks, no deal was reached, leading to the tabling of discussions until after the season.

The Giants can keep Barkley here with the franchise tag, estimated to be worth between $10-11 million for next season, giving them more time to work out a long-term deal without allowing him to hit the market.

There will always be the debate over whether Barkley was the right pick, the positional value of running backs being what it is. In the three seasons since his celebrated rookie year, the Giants have done a lot of losing, with and without Barkley, whose career has been dotted with injuries, including knee reconstruction that cost him the 2020 season.

With an urgency to put everything back together, Barkley has answered any questions about his current place in the game.

"You want to make it to the playoffs. The only way you do that is through having the right mindset, hard work and win enough games to get there," Barkley said. "The goal is not just to make it to the playoffs. You want to give yourself the opportunity to compete for the whole thing. We gave ourselves that chance. Now, we got to take it game by game. We got a big one, the biggest one because it’s the next game on our schedule, and if you don’t take care of this, [the season's over]."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Saquon Barkley's NFL playoff promise resonates with NY Giants

Latest Stories

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Chargers' Williams questionable for playoff game vs. Jaguars

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams’ status for the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a game-time decision. Williams was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Thursday. He did not practice all week after suffering a lower back contusion late in the first half of last Sunday’s 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos. “He’s making progress in getting treatment,” coach Brandon Staley said. “We’re just trying to get him as much rest as

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two power-play goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was th

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Chargers say inexperience doesn't matter in playoff return

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Van Noy already has been everywhere the Los Angeles Chargers are trying to go on their franchise's first playoff trip in four years, and the veteran linebacker wants his new teammates to know their postseason inexperience means absolutely nothing on this journey. “It's just about who comes out there and plays better,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said Wednesday. “All the rest of it doesn't matter. I've told these guys that it's not about experience, and home-fi

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Hurts resumes throwing, Johnson returns for banged-up Eagles

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts zipped his passes. Lane Johnson jumped in for light drills. The Eagles are getting healthy for the postseason — and filling the All-Pro team — just at the right time. There’s no need to rush any of the banged-up Birds back at full speed, because Philadelphia earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and an opening-weekend bye. So they were eased into practice: Hurts tested his sprained right shoulder Friday after he skipped throwing drills a day earlier, and Johnson practi

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Joy Drop: Can a new book on running inspire me to get out in this mess?

    Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa

  • Column: Super Bowls before the Super Bowl? Don't rule it out

    ATLANTA (AP) — If Buffalo and Kansas City both reach the AFC championship game, they'll head to Atlanta, of all places, to compete for a spot in the Super Bowl. The neutral site is just a one-off for now, the hasty solution to a crucial game being called off in the next-to-last week of the regular season after Damar Hamlin's frightening collapse on the field. Hamlin, thankfully, is on the road to recovery. Now, one can't help but wonder if the NFL, in a never-ending quest to increase its wealth

  • Kamara trade request looms over CF Montreal pre-season training

    MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se