Study finds Vancouver's most vulnerable residents at elevated risk for brain injuries

·3 min read
Downtown Eastside residents are at increased risk of brain injury, according to a new study. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)
Downtown Eastside residents are at increased risk of brain injury, according to a new study. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

Researchers from two prominent universities in Vancouver are hoping new research about health outcomes for the city's most vulnerable residents will result in better awareness, treatment and prevention of traumatic brain injuries.

After tracking 326 people for a year who live in the Downtown Eastside, Vancouver's poorest neighbourhood, researchers from SFU and UBC discovered that the precariously-housed residents were more likely to acquire a serious brain injury from a fall, assault or other factors than previously thought.

A traumatic brain injury (TBI) can range from a mild concussion to a severe head injury caused by a blow or other injury to the head or neck. TBI's can cause bruising, swelling or tearing of brain tissue and result in chronic impairment.

Brain Injury Canada says around 18,000 people in the country are hospitalized each year due to a TBI, while two percent of the population lives with a brain injury.

'At higher risk'

In doing monthly screenings, the B.C. researchers said 175 traumatic brain injury events were reported by 100 of the 326 Downtown Eastside participants in their study.

Just over 60 per cent of participants who reported a TBI had one event, while nearly 40 per cent reported two or more injuries.

The study says, accounting for mild concussions which may not get reported, TBIs among Downtown Eastside resident might even be higher.

"We know these individuals are at higher risk for acquiring or experiencing a brain injury and we also know that they're experiencing more comorbid [more than one medical condition] factors that make them less able to recover from an injury or compensate from a brain injury that would happen in an otherwise quite healthy brain," said the study's lead author, Tiffany O'Connor who has a PhD in Psychology from Simon Fraser University.

Ben Nelms/CBC
Ben Nelms/CBC

The study, Traumatic brain injury in precariously housed persons: Incidence and risks, was recently published in The Lancet's open access public health journal.

The rates of TBI discovered by O'Connor's team builds on similar research from SFU and UBC in 2019, which showed that half of all homeless people may have experienced a TBI in their lifetime.

O'Connor says there is a lack of research on how traumatic brain injuries are contributing to the negative health outcomes for Vancouver's most vulnerable residents compared to what's known about TBIs sustained by athletes or soldiers.

A recent study by UBC showed that people living in the Downtown Eastside lived, on average, 9½ fewer years than people living in affluent communities such as West Point Grey.

The SFU study said that falls accounted for 45 per cent of the TBIs, followed by assaults at 25 per cent. Nearly 10 per cent of the reported TBIs occurred during a drug overdose, while acute intoxication was reported in 45 per cent of injuries.

"In terms of substance dependencies, participants with opioid dependence were at higher odds for incident TBI than those without," the report said.

Ben Nelms/CBC
Ben Nelms/CBC

O'Connor hopes the research will help develop better awareness and health interventions to prevent and treat traumatic brain injuries in the future. The research showed that having one TBI increased the likelihood of having more.

"Brain injuries have consequences no matter where they occur and this just happens to be an environment where the consequences may be even more severe," said O'Connor.

She wants precariously-housed people in the DTES to know how to spot the symptoms of a TBI and when to seek out medical care. She also wants practitioners and service providers to screen more often for the injuries, including those that are mild.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Canadian women's hockey team keeps rolling with 11 goals in blowout of Finland

    In her first Olympics, Canada's Sarah Fillier is quickly proving she belongs. The 21-year-old Georgetown, Ont., native scored twice, Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner each recorded hat tricks and the Canadian women's hockey team stormed past Finland with an 11-1 victory on Saturday at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing. "It speaks to the depth on our team," Fillier said. "We have a ton of skill and a ton of talent and we're willing to score any way we can. ... It's really from everywhere on the

  • Chinese guard drags journalist away in middle of live Olympic report

    Dutch journalist Sjoerd den Daas was rudely interrupted while reporting live from the Olympics.

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Earplugs may help USA Luge's Summer Britcher at the Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Earplugs may be USA Luge veteran Summer Britcher’s secret weapon at the Beijing Olympics. That has nothing to do with noise. The start to a luge race is critical: Sliders, wearing gloves with tiny spikes on the bottom of their fingertips, dig into the ice as they paddle at the start and look to build every bit of momentum possible to start propelling them down the track. But Britcher has a broken middle finger on her left hand, so she’s going with a new plan at the start. She’ll d

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • 3 Montreal high school basketball coaches charged with sex crimes involving minors

    Montreal police said Thursday they were looking for other possible victims after three coaches linked to a St-Laurent borough high school were charged with various sex crimes. The three staff members from École Saint-Laurent appeared before a judge at the Montreal courthouse Thursday. They face eight charges between them, involving two women who were minors at the time of the alleged offences between 2008 and 2017. Daniel Lacasse, 43, Charles-Xavier Boislard, 43, and Robert Luu, 31, were arreste

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.