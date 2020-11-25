Study Finds Most Americans Will Start Christmas Shopping Long Before December 1

SWNS

Six in 10 Americans expect to be receiving more “creative” gifts from their loved ones this holiday season than ever before, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 Americans found that in order to make this holiday season more memorable than ever, one in five started their holiday shopping in September.

The study, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of BJ’s Wholesale Club, took a look at how Americans are doing their holiday shopping during this unusual year.

According to the results, all but 5 percent of those polled plan to start their holiday shopping before December.

Since there will be a greater emphasis on online shopping this year, 71 percent said they plan on spending a good amount of time researching the best deals and discounts before purchasing anything.

And for those who will shop in-store, 70 percent of those polled said they plan on doing their holiday shopping at big, all-encompassing stores in order to cut down on how many trips they take.

RELATED: Americans Are Admittedly Already Watching Christmas Movies — and Started as Early as August: Study

While 56 percent of those polled said they’ll miss the in-store “treasure hunt” aspect of holiday shopping this year, most feel as though they’ll wind up being more creative and thoughtful with their gift-giving by shopping online.

Most respondents feel confident that they’ll find what they need by shopping online, but one out of three (34 percent) still said they plan to buy at least one holiday item or gift only in-store.

The majority agree that they’ll plan to use digital services to make that process easier.

RELATED: Americans Feel 'Food Guilt' Over the Holidays, But Can't Resist the Cookies and Candy, Survey Says

More than four in 10 respondents (42 percent) also said they will purchase gifts for people that they've never previously bought for.

In fact, the average American surveyed will be getting gifts for nine people this holiday season, with 40 percent having 11 or more people on their shopping list.

Story continues

Six in 10 Americans polled said they have been specifically saving up to make the holidays special this year.

The average American who took the survey said they plan on spending $370 on holiday gifts for loved ones this year.

Nearly half (45 percent) said they plan to spend more than $400, with 16 percent planning to spend over $700.