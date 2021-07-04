Study: Direct deposit leads to 'digital empowerment' for women workers in India

ANI
·5 min read
Representative Image
Representative Image

Washington [US], July 4 (ANI): A study led by economists at Yale University, giving greater digital control over their wages to women in India's Madhya Pradesh led them to enter the labour force and also liberalised their beliefs about working women.

The study, published in the American Economic Review, found that a relatively simple intervention directed to poor women provided them access to their own bank accounts and direct deposit for their earnings from a federal workfare program, along with basic training on how to use local bank kiosks. This increased the amount they worked, both in the government program and for other employers.

The women who had access to the banking resources were more likely to report in surveys that a working woman made "a better wife" and that husbands with working wives were better spouses and providers. They also were less likely to say women who work outside the home bear social costs for it.

The study points to the role of gender norms in India's low and declining rate of women in the workforce and it also demonstrates that boosting women's control of their finances can expand their autonomy, said Pande, the Henry J. Heinz II Professor of Economics in Yale's Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

"Economics research often assumes that a country's men and women embrace the same cultural norms, but our study highlights the fact that norms can be differently experienced and held within the same country or culture," said Pande, who is also director of Yale's Economic Growth Center.

Pande further added, "Improving a woman's access to her earnings should cause her to work less because she can make the same amount of money with less effort. That we found women work more suggests that some women would prefer to work but are potentially being constrained by social stigma perceived by their husbands' -- specifically, that working wives diminish their husband's social status."

India experienced a period of strong economic growth between 2005 and 2018 with declining fertility rates and gains in education for women, but the rate of female labour force participation fell from 32 per cent to 21 per cent during that period. However, one-third of Indian housewives say in surveys that they are interested in working outside the home. Bringing these latent workers into the workforce would contribute substantially to the country's economic growth, Pande said.

Working in northern Madhya Pradesh, a region marked by particularly restrictive gender norms, the research team collaborated with government and banking partners to enable direct deposit of women's wages from the federal workfare program into their own bank accounts rather than into a male-controlled household account.

They conducted a randomized controlled trial covering 197 village clusters and surveyed a total of 4,300 women. The villages were divided among a control group and four treatment groups, only one of which received bank accounts, direct deposit, and training. The researchers refer to this group as being "digitally empowered."

The study found an overall increase in labour supply among digitally empowered women compared to women who only received a bank account. They were 28 per cent more likely to have participated in the workfare program during the past year than were the women who only received a bank account and 13 per cent more likely to report any paid work in the previous month, according to the findings.

The digitally empowered group also earned 24 per cent more (950 rupees) annually from the private sector, which is notable given that the direct deposit was only linked to workfare wages and private-sector work often is paid in cash.

"The fact that digitally empowered women were earning more in the private sector suggests that having more control of their earnings spread into other aspects of their lives, giving them the ability to negotiate with other household members to work more outside their homes," said Troyer Moore, director of South Asia economics research at Yale's MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies.

"It tells us that a simple policy intervention has altered a cultural norm, which is very exciting."

The researchers separated the sample into two groups: women who had worked in the government program before, and those who had not. In surveys, women in the latter group reported having less decision-making power, and that their husbands were more likely to associate a working wife with the social stigma.

The data showed that while the increases in work outside the home trailed off among those who had previously worked in the program by the study's third year, it persisted for the socially constrained group, demonstrating that the intervention had the most durable impact on women facing the greatest barriers to work.

Study participants were surveyed to measure their thoughts about working and non-working women. The results showed that, compared to women who received only bank accounts, digitally empowered women liberalized their personal beliefs about women's work.

While researchers were conducting the study, the Indian government began scaling up direct deposit of workfare wages into female-owned accounts nationwide, but the effort involved neither targeted outreach to eligible women nor any systematic account training, key elements of the most successful intervention that the study identified, the researchers said.

"We look forward to working with government partners to scale up the policy intervention in a manner that maximizes the benefits to women," Troyer Moore said. (ANI)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Khris Middleton leads Giannis-less Bucks to first NBA Finals since 1974

    The Bucks and Suns will meet in the NBA Finals.

  • Canada's structural issues prove fatal as Olympic hopes die

    Making the Olympics and eventually medalling has been Canada's stated goal for over a decade, and still it eludes them.

  • Kane carries England past Ukraine, into Euro 2020 semifinals

    England is going back home, with something to play for.

  • Springer homers again, Blue Jays hand Rays 5th loss in a row

    Toronto is gaining ground on Tampa in the standings.

  • Facing elimination in Cup final, Canadiens desperate to rediscover winning formula

    Dominique Ducharme has been here before.

  • President Joe Biden on Sha'Carri Richardson's marijuana suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

    The 100-meter dash winner at the U.S. Olympic trials is out of the event.

  • The chasm between the Lightning and Canadiens is real

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

  • Public litigation of the Trevor Bauer assault allegations is miserable and unavoidable

    The sports world is not equipped to handle the conversations sparked by the allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal shares emotions of hitting first MLB home run

    Santiago Espinal went deep for the first time in his MLB career and was really feeling the love from his teammates in the dugout afterwards.

  • Fans say seeing Habs at home in final a once in a lifetime experience

    Even with the arena at a fraction of its capacity and despite their team trailing for more than 58 minutes, the fans at Montreal's Bell Centre were never quiet on Friday night.

  • Denmark beats Czech Republic to reach Euro 2020 semifinals

    Denmark's journey at the European Championship is headed to London.

  • Lightning continue to out-class Canadiens in Stanley Cup Final

    The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.

  • Denmark taking Eriksen inspiration to Wembley at Euro 2020

    BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Christian Eriksen’s absence makes it even harder to forget what happened to him. Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand found that out on Saturday, his mind wandering from the match even as his team was playing in the European Championship quarterfinals. “I thought about him during the game and after the game,” Hjulmand said through a translator after the 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic. “I keep thinking how amazing it would be to see him play (in the next match). He’s still a

  • Bucks hope Antetokounmpo can return for long-awaited Finals

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks proved they were good enough to wrap up the Eastern Conference finals without their best player. Now the Bucks face a quick turnaround before Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It's not known if that leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo sufficient time to recover from his hyperextended left knee that prevented him from playing in the final two games of the series against the Atlanta Hawks. “It’s just a day-to-day thing,” Bucks coach Mike Bud

  • Slater hits late 2-run homer, Giants beat Diamondbacks 6-5

    PHOENIX (AP) — Austin Slater hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, Mike Yastrzemski also had a two-run shot and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Saturday night. The Giants hit three homers to end a season-long four-game losing streak in an 11-4 win Friday and again took the Diamondbacks down with the long ball. Arizona went up 5-4 on David Peralta’s bloop single in the fifth inning, but Slater fouled off a couple of good pitches from Ryan Bu

  • Making the NBA Finals a long time coming for Giannis, Bucks

    It had to be bittersweet for Antetokounmpo, but also rejuvenating, knowing teammates could rise to the challenge, take some hard punches and deliver the knockout with him being the biggest cheerleader.

  • Hicks homers twice, Rangers snap Seattle skid with 7-3 win

    SEATTLE (AP) — John Hicks homered in his first two at-bats, Eli White added a three-run shot and the Texas Rangers snapped a 13-game losing streak in Seattle with a 7-3 victory over the Mariners on Saturday night. Texas won in Seattle for the first time since July 23, 2019, and ended the longest active losing streak in an opponents’ park in the majors. Hicks was the catalyst with his second career multi-homer game. A former prospect in the Mariners organization, he led off the third and fourth i

  • Angels defeat Orioles 4-1 to extend winning streak to 3

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Cobb allowed only one run in a season-high 7 2/3 innings, David Fletcher extended his hitting streak to 17 games and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 Saturday night for their third straight win. It is the longest outing by an Angels starter since Griffin Canning went eight innings on Aug. 30 last season against Seattle. Cobb (6-3) — who was with the Orioles from 2018-20 before being traded to Los Angeles prior to spring training — allowed four hit

  • Story hits 3-run homer in 7th, Rockies hold off Cards 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story snapped a scoreless tie with a three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Saturday night. Daniel Bard struck out Dylan Carlson with runners at second and third for his 12th save. Kyle Freeland allowed three hits over six shutout innings for the Rockies, who have won five of six. Jhoulys Chacín (2-1) worked a perfect seventh. Pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia reached on an infield single with one out in the seventh and

  • Dodgers win 8th straight, top Nats 5-3 behind Pollock's hit

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A.J. Pollock hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended a winning streak to eight for the third time this season with a rainy 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. Pinch-hitter Chris Taylor added an RBI single in the ninth for a two-run lead. Kenley Jansen allowed Starlin Castro's single leading off the bottom half and walked Yan Gomes, then struck out Gerardo Parra and Alcides Escobar, and retired pinch-hitter Josh Be