Studiocanal, Koch Films Partner on Home Entertainment Distribution

Munich-based Koch Films has struck a deal with Studiocanal Germany to take over the distributor’s entire sales and logistics activities for all physical home entertainment activities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Studiocanal’s extensive portfolio comprises new releases, series and classic catalog titles such as Francis Ford Coppola’s newly restored 1983 teen drama “The Outsiders” and David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive” as well as works by the likes of Jean-Luc Godard, Wim Wenders, Jim Jarmusch and Margarethe von Trotta.

The agreement pools Studiocanal and Koch Films’ strengths and bolsters their market position in the home entertainment sector over the long term, the companies said.

Studiocanal’s Arthaus label includes such recently restored films as Federico Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita”; Ousmane Sembène’s 1968 Senegalese classic “Mandabi”; and Richard Kelly’s “Donnie Darko” as well as German titles like Reinhard Hauff’s 1975 drama “The Brutalization of Franz Blum,” featuring Jürgen Prochnow; and Thomas Schamoni’s 1970 sci-fi thriller “A Big Grey-Blue Bird.”

Among the company’s current and upcoming titles are Guy Ritchie’s heist thriller “Wrath of Man”; Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers”; Philipp Stölzl’s wartime drama “The Royal Game”; Aardman Animations’ “Shaun the Sheep Movie” films; “Spiral,” Darren Lynn Bousman’s “Saw” franchise installment; and Wolfgang Groos’ “Granny Nanny.”

Studiocanal’s wide-ranging library complements Koch Films’ own eclectic catalog, which, in addition to new releases, includes such heritage titles as Ralph Nelson’s 1975 political thriller “The Wilby Conspiracy,” starring Michael Caine and Sidney Poitier; Robert Aldrich’s 1962 Biblical epic “Sodom and Gomorrah,” with Stewart Granger; Michael Winner’s 1969 World War II comedy “Hannibal Brooks,” starring Oliver Reed; and Vic Morrow’s 1970 western “A Man Called Sledge,” with James Garner.

“The changing home entertainment market makes it essential to constantly re-evaluate strategic decisions,” Studiocanal Germany CEO Kalle Friz and Hooman Afshari, executive vice president of distribution, said in a joint statement. “Over the past few years, the Koch Films team has impressively demonstrated that it is facing the challenges of the business with forward-looking ideas and great commitment, and we are convinced that we can work with them for a long-term profitable home entertainment business.”

Koch Films managing directors Stefan Kapelari and Jochen Walter added: “By merging the joint product ranges, we can optimally serve all customer requests. We are convinced that with the new setup we will help shape the market sustainably and with great success.”

The partnership, which was negotiated by Hannes Wockert, Studiocanal’s head of physical distribution and catalog sales, and Kapelari and Walter, goes into effect Jan. 1.

