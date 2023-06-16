New studio supports next generation of Swindon filmmakers

A new creative studio built to support a town's next generation of filmmakers has been opened by Harry Potter director David Yates.

The new facility for video production company Create Studios is at the Carriage Works creative hub in Swindon.

CEO Shahina Johnson (MBE) said Create is "committed to empowering individuals to explore their creative potential".

The team hope to double the number of young people trained through its Talent Development and Cultural Programme.

Ms Johnson said Create Studios, which is a not-for-profit social enterprise, played a "vital role in shaping the local arts and cultural landscape".

"Local skills development is more important than ever as the digital creative industries are the fastest-growing sector in the economy," she said.

'So lucky'

David Yates, a globally recognised filmmaker who worked on Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, was one of the earliest beneficiaries of the organisation's support.

He said as someone who was passionate about telling stories, the studios had given him an opportunity by "providing the equipment and inspiration and the education to make that ambition a reality".

"I was so lucky," he said.

"I could have landed anywhere else other than Swindon and I would not have had the career I probably have now."

'Ambitious work'

Funding for the new studios was a collaboration of The Towns Fund, Swindon Borough Council, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Arts Council England.

It was in recognition of the need for Swindon's first dedicated media hub space for training and production.

As well as increasing the number of young people they support, the facility will enable exhibition and collaboration space for cultural projects.

Phil Gibby, director, Arts Council England South West, said the council awarded a grant of £495,000 and were "pleased" to support the studios with regular funding for 2023-26.

"We are pleased they now possess a state-of-the-art building to match their excellent and ambitious work," he added.

