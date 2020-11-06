Here Are All the Studio Movies Still Scheduled to Open in Theaters in 2020 (For Now)

“No Time to Die” was just the first domino to fall. When the 25th James Bond movie moved from its release in November and prompted Cineworld to announce the “temporary suspension” of over 600 locations in the U.S. and the U.K., it begged the question, just which films are still slated to open in theaters in 2020?

Honestly, not a ton, and the goalposts are moving so quickly that TheWrap just reported the sci-fi epic “Dune” from Warner Bros. would also no longer open on December 18 as planned.

UPDATE 11/6: “Death on the Nile,” “Free Guy” and “The Comeback Trail” removed



We’ve already seen plenty of movies jump ship from 2020, with films like “Black Widow,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “West Side Story” and more pushing back by a few more months to summer 2021 or beyond. But we already played this game earlier this year, and already delayed movies like “Wonder Woman 1984” still incredibly have question marks over their heads.

Below we’ve rounded up the remaining studio movies that are still slated for a wide, theatrical release in the waning months of 2020. And as you’ll see, we’re a few weeks out from any major studio release, with the chance that the rest of the year could look pretty thin fast. We’ll update this post as the schedule keeps changing:

Briarcliff Entertainment

OCTOBER

“The War With Grandpa” – 10/9 – 101 Studios – Family comedy starring Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Oakes Fegley “Yellow Rose” – 10/9 – Sony/Stage 6 Films – Country music drama written and directed by Diane Paragas “Honest Thief” – 10/16 – Open Road/Briarcliff Entertainment – Action/thriller starring Liam Neeson “2 Hearts” – 10/16 – Freestyle Releasing – Romance starring Jacob Elordi, Radha Mitchell “The Kid Detective” – 10/16 – Sony/Stage 6 Films – Indie dark comedy starring Adam Brody “The Empty Man” – 10/23 – 20th Century Studios/Disney – Mystery and thriller starring James Badge Dale, Stephen Root and Joel Courtney “Connected” – Undated TBD 2020 – Sony – Animated family comedy delayed from its Oct. 23 release

Universal Pictures

NOVEMBER

“Let Him Go” – 11/6 – Focus Features – Crime drama starring Diane Lane and Kevin Costner “Jungleland” (limited and on PVOD 11/10) – 11/6 – Vertical Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment – Drama set in bare knuckle boxing world and starring Charlie Hunnam, Jack O’Connell and Jonathan Majors “Freaky” – 11/13 (limited) – Universal Pictures – Comedy and horror film from Blumhouse Productions starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn “Vanguard” – 11/20 – Gravitas Ventures – Action film starring Jackie Chan “The Last Vermeer” – 11/20 – Sony/TriStar Pictures – World War II drama starring Guy Pearce and Claes Bang and directed by Dan Friedkin “The Croods: A New Age” – 11/25 – Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation – Animated sequel starring Ryan Reynolds and Nicolas Cage

Warner Bros.

DECEMBER

“Nomadland” – 12/4 (limited) – Searchlight Pictures – Chloé Zhao drama that played at Venice and TIFF starring Frances McDormand “All My Life” – 12/4 – Universal Pictures – Romance starring Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr. “Wander Darkly” (limited and on Demand) – Lionsgate – Sienna Miller and Diego Luna drama that premiered at Sundance “Wild Mountain Thyme” – 12/11 – Bleecker Street – Romantic drama starring Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan “The Father” – 12/18 (limited) – Sony Pictures Classics – Drama starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman “Wonder Woman 1984” – 12/25 – Warner Bros. – DC Superhero sequel starring Gal Gadot “News of the World” – 12/25 – Universal Pictures – Paul Greengrass Western starring Tom Hanks “The Truffle Hunters” – 12/25 (limited) – Sony Pictures Classics – Italian documentary that played at TIFF “Promising Young Woman” – 12/25 – Focus Features – #MeToo thriller starring Carey Mulligan and directed by Emerald Fennell “Monster Hunter” – 12/30 – Sony/Screen Gems – Milla Jovovich video game adaptation moved up from April 3, 2021, replacing “Escape Room 2,” which is now unset for TBD 2021 “Coming 2 America” – TBD – Sequel to 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy “Coming to America” sold from Paramount to Amazon Studios, theatrical release date unclear

