Spirited Away ticket details confirmed as Studio Ghibli classic comes to London's West End

Spirited Away Original Japanese Production

The Spirited Away stage production will make its European premiere at the London Coliseum next April, with ticket details now confirmed for its 12-week run.

Written and directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki of Studio Ghibli, the classic Japanese hand-drawn animation first enchanted audiences over two decades ago, winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.



Now, this fantastical tale is in the hands of John Caird (Les Misérables) and the Toho Theatrical Department, who toured the show around Japan throughout 2022.

Spirited Away comes to the Coliseum on April 30, 2024 and plays until July 20, 2024. Priority booking opens on Tuesday (September 5) at 10am, but only for those who've pre-registered on spiritedawayuk.com.

Tickets will go on general sale from Thursday, September 7 at 10am, with pricing from £30.

Spirited Away audiences will see it performed in the original Japanese language, with English captions, while a live orchestra and spectacular puppetry reimagines the wondrous and often disturbing adventure of 10-year-old girl Chihiro Ogino.

The production will also feature Joe Hisaishi's original score for the Oscar-winning movie.

"I am proud and delighted to present the original Japanese stage production of Spirited Away at the Coliseum Theatre next year," Caird said in a statement.

"We had a wonderful time creating the show in 2022 and I'm so happy now to be spiriting away a British audience into Hayao Miyazaki's magical world.

"A world of gods and frogs, dragons and sorcerers, giant-sized babies and bouncing heads, spider-armed boilermen, no-faced loners and a young girl's valiant quest for courage, identity and love."

Spirited Away Original Japanese Production





President of TOHO Co Ltd, Hiroyasu Matsuoka, also commented: "Since the 1970s, Toho has licensed original musicals for overseas productions, but for the first time in over 90 years of Toho's history, a Japan-born company is crossing the sea and going out to the world for a three-month run, to perform in the Japanese language.

"It is my sincere hope that Chihiro, created by director Hayao Miyazaki, producer Toshio Suzuki, and everyone at Studio Ghibli, will be loved even more in theatres all across the world."

