Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and The Heron gets UK release date

Studio Ghibli's new movie The Boy and the Heron has officially confirmed its UK release date.

The eagerly anticipated film, which marks Oscar-winner Hayao Miyazaki's first project since 2013's The Wind Rises, will arrive in UK and Irish cinemas on December 26. It's scheduled to be released on December 8 in the US, following special previews from November 22.

Loosely based on the 1937 novel How Do You Live? by Yoshino Genzaburō, The Boy and the Heron follows a young boy who journeys into a world shared by the living and the dead.

The official synopsis continues: "There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning.

"A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki."

The film was given a surprise release in Japan in July without any traditional promotion, though it still managed to set a box office record during its opening weekend.

Although the first reviews out of Japan were decidedly mixed, the film had its international premiere at the Toronto Film Festival last month and debuted with a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In other news, it's was recently confirmed that Miyazaki is already working on his next film.

Speaking to Libération, the prolific animator's longtime producing partner Toshio Suzuki said: "He's constantly thinking about his next project. I can't stop him, in fact, I've given up.

"We were talking again just now, and he said something incredible to me. He said: 'By the way, what was my last film about? I can't remember,'" he continued.

"And then he started talking about a new project, so I'm not stopping him. As long as he's working, I won't be able to retire. He's 82, and I think he'll go on until he's 90. And I'm going with him."

