Studio Ghibili Theme Park Gives Fans a Sneak Peek Inside Ahead of November Opening

Gearing up for the opening of Studio Ghibli Theme Park, a sneak peek has been revealed to fans around the world showing just what they can expect.

Studio Ghibli is slated to open in early November and will include three areas, the Ghibli Warehouse, Youth Hill and Dondoko Forest. The area includes three special exhibition rooms, a shop and a cafe as well as a large theater room.

The theater room, Orizona, is set to feature 170 seats where audiences can view 10 of Studio Ghibli short animations. Each of the pieces are nine to 16 minutes in length and are all directed by Hayao Miyazaki. The room is located in the Mitaka Forest Ghibli Museum. For those looking to relive the magic of these films, the theme park has recreated 13 famous scenes from its animations including sitting next to Kaonashi on a mysterious train in Spirited Away. Those who want to take some souvenirs away will be able to check out the Ghibli warehouse store, while those looking for a bite to eat can visit the cafe in the Warehouse for some snacks and drinks.

Studio Ghibli Theme Park officially opens on November 1. For more information check out its website.

In case you missed it, Sony has delayed the release of Chris Pratt's Garfield movie.