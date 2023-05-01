Can students wear 'Let's Go Brandon' sweatshirts at school? Lawsuit says it's their right.

In early 2022, two Michigan students arrived at Tri County Middle School wearing “Let’s Go Brandon” sweatshirts.

They weren’t wearing the shirts, however, when they left school that day.

That’s because an administrator and a teacher believed that the message on the shirts to be beyond the pale (more on that shortly). They didn’t give the students a warning, either. They made them remove the shirts then and there.

Pretty embarrassing for the students, I’m sure.

It’s also unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination, according to a lawsuit filed last week by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) on behalf of the students and their parents.

Who knows what's best for kids?: Hint: Biden and Democrats don't think it's parents

Students can express political messages

This is the first lawsuit FIRE has brought against a K-12 district, as most of its work is in the higher education realm. The organization's leaders wanted to get involved in this case, though, because of the important First Amendment implications.

The students, who oppose President Joe Biden, were simply expressing their political beliefs – they weren’t causing any disruption at school and were just going about their regular school day.

A "Let's Go Brandon" flag flies with others on Feb. 18, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“Let’s Go Brandon” has become a mantra for those who disagree with the president. The phrase went viral in October 2021 after a TV interviewer mistook (either on purpose or by accident) the crowd at a NASCAR race chanting “F--- Joe Biden” for “Let’s go, Brandon.”

So while the phrase has vulgar origins, it has since taken on a life of its own to signal opposition to Biden without resorting to swear words.

Free speech under attack: 'Triggered' students mob athlete who spoke about women's sports

Dark Brandon vs. The Pronoun Patrol: The Illustrated Origin Story of a Joe Biden Meme

Members of Congress have used it (without repercussions) and even Biden has embraced it. You can find “Dark Brandon” merchandise on his new campaign website, which showcases Biden as a superhero figure with laser eyes.

Story continues

The whole thing is quite humorous – just not to the staff at the Michigan middle school, who claim the phrase still conjures the original meaning.

Profanity, for good reason, is not allowed at school. Yet a public school district cannot censor political speech because it might make someone think about a swear word, says FIRE attorney Conor Fitzpatrick.

“The slogan exists as a way to express an anti-Biden message without using profanity,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “Criticism of the president is core political speech protected by the First Amendment.”

Schools can't play favorites with political speech

The school district also erred in that it appears to pick and choose which political messages it deems acceptable. For instance, while it outlawed the “Let’s Go Brandon” shirts, the lawsuit states it allows students to wear gay pride clothing.

That appears to be a pattern at the district. The lawsuit points to another instance during a school “field day” last year where a student wore a Trump flag as a cape and was instructed to remove it. Yet, other students were allowed to continue wearing LGBTQ pride flags in a similar manner.

Trump vs. Biden – again?: Many Republicans don't want Trump to be the 2024 GOP nominee. But Democrats sure do.

Fitzpatrick says this case is similar to a 1969 Supreme Court decision, Tinker v. Des Moines, which upheld public school students’ constitutional right to wear black armbands to protest the Vietnam War.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

In both cases, the students weren't causing a scene. They were quietly expressing their political beliefs.

In Tinker, the court stated that students learning to disagree with one another is “an important part of the educational process.”

School is standing its ground

For its part, Tri County Area Schools is so far standing its ground. In a letter last year, the district’s attorney responded to threats of a lawsuit by saying that the “district is prepared to vigorously defend against any such threatened litigation and will diligently pursue with equal vigor all legal recourses against frivolous litigation.”

The district maintains the slogan is synonymous with profanity against the president and therefore violates the student code of conduct and dress code.

USA TODAY columnist Ingrid Jacques

Fitzpatrick says a lawsuit should not have been necessary, but rather than acknowledge its error, the school district has doubled down on its stance.

The district isn’t likely to win. As the high court stated in Tinker 54 years ago, students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”

That’s still true today.

Ingrid Jacques is a columnist at USA TODAY. Contact her at ijacques@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @Ingrid_Jacques

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is 'Let's Go Brandon' protected political speech? New lawsuit says yes