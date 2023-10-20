Students' union bans blue shirts and chinos

A students' union has banned blue shirts and chinos after "behaviour concerns".

Cardiff University Students' Union said it would always support students to "have fun in a safe manner" at its venue.

The union said the clothing restrictions would be temporary and were not aimed at a specific group.

It said the policy was introduced in direct response to a specific recent incident, without providing any details.

The effectiveness of safety measures is regularly reviewed, according to the union.

A spokesperson said that, as the not-for-profit venue was owned by a registered charity, it invested in initiatives "that go above and beyond industry standards".

"The students' union is proud to run the most popular student entertainment programme in Wales, with over 8,000 visitors to the venues each week," they added.

"It is our established practice to proactively respond to behaviour concerns so we can ensure that our events are safe, accessible and comfortable."

The spokesperson added that changes to safety measures were regularly communicated to its student population, and they thanked students for their support.