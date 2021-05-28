Give students time and space to study

Photograph: Jorg Greuel/Getty Images

None of the famous musicians who chose their favourite Bob Dylan songs (24 May) mentioned Like a Rolling Stone, the single song that jolted a generation from acoustic cosiness into electric edginess. The track’s opening drumbeat still sends shivers down my spine 56 years later.

Toby Wood

Peterborough

• “The university told the Guardian only two subjects – history and geography – would no longer be taught” … “‘Overall there has been very little change’, a spokesperson said” (London South Bank University staff sound alarm over drop in courses, 25 May). History and geography – time and space, the coordinates of the human condition!

Robin Milner-Gulland

Washington, West Sussex

• Kenneth Ball asks how he can get included in either Other Lives or the Birthdays column (Letters, 27 May). The answers he seeks are: 1) Die, but first make sure a friend will send in an obit on your behalf. If he is stuck for an obit writer, I don’t mind having a go; 2) Get famouser, while still alive.

Fiona Collins

Carrog, Denbighshire

• Not to be forgotten on the road into Chester, the pub sign “Good food except Mondays” (Letters, 27 May).

Bob Epton

Brigg, Lincolnshire

• I once saw a board outside a pub in Scotland which bore the legend “Children served hot inside”.

Ian Arnott

Werrington, Peterborough

• Last night I dreamed that the letters page was back to a pre-Covid double spread, but my letter had not been printed.

Penny Snook

Stubton, Lincolnshire

