Students, teachers head back to school amid pandemic uncertainty in N.L.

The Newfoundland and Labrador back-to-school plan emphasizes a return to normalcy for students.

Students and teachers across Newfoundland and Labrador are returning to classes on Wednesday, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the province is compounding the usual back-to-school jitters.

There are currently three clusters under investigation, with multiple exposure notices for locations across the province. As of Wednesday, the province's back-to-school strategy is unfolding largely as planned, with an emphasis on normalcy.

Grace Kelly is a student beginning Grade 9 at Holy Trinity High School. Despite the uncertainty of the pandemic, Grace is optimistic about the upcoming school year.

"We don't need to wear masks and things are getting back more to normal, so I'm pretty excited," she said in an interview with CBC News.

Newfoundland and Labrador's back-to-school plan includes two scenarios based on the current risk of community transmission.

At a briefing on Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald confirmed that most schools in the province are following the low-risk scenario, under which the majority of students in Newfoundland and Labrador are returning to class full time and are not required to wear masks or physically distance.

A high-risk scenario would likely see a return to blended learning and the implementation of distancing and mask requirements.

Due to a cluster of cases in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region, health officials have recommended a delayed opening for Cloud River Academy in Roddickton-Bide Arm, H.G. Fillier Academy in Englee and Mary Simms All Grade in Main Brook.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District confirmed that the schools are following the recommendations of public Health and will have delayed openings.

Students at impacted schools will return to the classroom on Sept. 14.

Province ready for whatever comes: Osborne

Despite part of the province being in a high-risk scenario at the start of the school year, Education Minister Tom Osborne said educators in the province are ready to face whatever the school year brings.

"In general, we're starting this school year off in relatively good shape," Osborne said Tuesday. "We still know that there are some unknowns in terms of the pandemic, but as we've seen…in a number of situations last year, our school districts can pivot very quickly based on the guidance of public health, and they have pivoted quickly."

"We will do what we need to do based on the guidance of public health."

Tony Stack, CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, echoed a similar idea commending teachers on their ability to pivot to online learning last year.

When asked what would make the school year successful, Osborne said the goal is to maximize the amount of in-person learning while keeping students and staff safe.

"The isolation of being home has adverse impacts on students and children...we will be years before we see the true impact of what COVID has meant, so it's a balance. Ensuring the classrooms and schools are as safe as they can be, but there are other health considerations," he said.

"The emotional wellbeing, the mental health wellbeing of our children that have to be taken into account as well.

Advice for teachers

Glenn Normore, a retired teacher with a 31-year career, advised teachers to embrace the coming school year.

"Be prepared for sure, but just enjoy it. Enjoy the kids, build your relationships with them. Have fun," he said.

He said students are looking forward to returning to classes and seeing their friends again — even if they do have to physically distance under a potential high-risk scenario.

"It doesn't matter what the situation, they're excited," he said.

Alice Collins, former dean of Memorial University's faculty of education at Memorial University, said she's confident that the province's teachers will do what's best for their students this year.

Collins has worked on policy with the Department of Education and recently received the Order of Newfoundland, which she dedicated to teachers and education professionals.

"I hope that whole school communities will be able to come together, enjoy the year, see the progress, watch the children flourish," she said.

