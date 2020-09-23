Students and teachers can get a free pair of AirPods from Apple—but not for long

Apple's back to school promotion has arrived—and it's better than ever.

School is back in session, folks, and Apple's annual back-to-school promotion is still going strong. Each year, the tech giant offers discounted pricing on its best-selling tech products for students and teachers alike, but this year, they've included a surprising, extra special freebie: a new pair of AirPods!

Through Monday, October 12, college students and parents, along with faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels will get a free set of standard AirPods ($159 value) with the purchase of most iPads and MacBooks, which have been discounted by up to $100 and $200, respectively. You can also save 20% on AppleCare+ if you add it to your Mac or iPad purchase.

On the Apple Store's back-to-school page, you'll find the full details and pricing for this offer, with the MacBook Air starting at $899, the 13-inch MacBook Pro going for $1,199, the 16-inch MacBook Pro priced from $2,199, an iMac going for $1,049 and up and the iMac Pro starting at $4,599.

When we tested the newest Macbook Air, we named it one of the best laptops you can buy, as we were thoroughly impressed with its upgraded keyboard, 10th-gen Intel processor and affordable price point. In fact, our tester went so far as to call it "a fantastic laptop that’s just about perfect."

Eligible iPads, meanwhile, include the iPad Pro, which starts at $749. Apple will also throw in free engraving for your iPad purchase.

We loved the iPad Pro for its ability to transform into something resembling a real laptop. It has a beautiful display, is amazingly thin and light, and it has the power to get real work done anywhere"

As stated, a pair of AirPods worth $159 will also be included with your eligible purchase, free of charge. However, you can also choose to upgrade to AirPods with a wireless charging case for just $40 (regularly $199 on Apple) or the AirPods Pro for $90 (normally $249 on Apple).

In our testing, we were floored by the standards AirPods' impressive audio quality, which was leaps and bounds better than their wired counterparts. We also loved how lightweight they were, the way that they seamlessly connected to other Apple products and their ultra-long battery life (up to 5 hours of listening time).

All in all, this is one sweet deal students won't want to miss.

