Students report robbery attempts near Sacramento high school, according to principal

Men in ski masks have recently tried to rob students near their Sacramento school, according to its principal.

Students reported that two incidents occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the “surrounding neighborhood” of C.K. McClatchy High School, Principal Andrea Egan said in an email Friday to families.

Egan did not say when the incidents occurred, if anything was taken or if the robbers were armed. The school, less than a mile northeast of William Land Regional Park, has more than 2,000 students.

In the email, the principal told students to consider walking home with others.

Egan said the incidents were reported to the Sacramento Police Department. In a text message Saturday, a department spokesperson said it was still working to gather information.