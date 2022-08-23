Students ‘will have to rely on parents’ as cost of digs exceeds loans

Rachel Mortimer
·2 min read
First year undergraduates attend a Chemistry lecture at Cambridge University. England - Patrick Ward/The Image Bank
First year undergraduates attend a Chemistry lecture at Cambridge University. England - Patrick Ward/The Image Bank

University students will be forced to rely on parents and part-time work while living away from home this year, with support loans expected to fall woefully short of rental costs.

Experts have warned young adults face an “incredibly difficult time” as they scramble to afford rising accommodation, energy and food bills.

A third of student accommodation in England will cost more than the average annual maintenance loan, according to analysis by StuRents, a rental website. However, this will be significantly worse for new students who favour purpose-built student blocks. More than two thirds of student halls charge more than the average maintenance loan of £7,144 per academic year, or £140 per week.

The average student would be unable to afford 14pc of houses in multiple accommodation – typically used by older undergraduates in their second and third year of study.

Inflation has eroded the real value of maintenance loans, which vary from around £3,500 a year to upwards of £12,600 depending on parental income and whether students live at home. Undergraduates from low-income families living away from their parents in London receive the largest loans.

Tom Walker of StuRents said: “The cost of living and renting while at university has shot up alongside inflation, but maintenance loans have failed to go up to match. Many more students will be relying on parents or jobs to get by this year.”

Purpose-built accommodation in London cost 30pc more than the average loan, while blocks in Brighton charge 3pc more.

Meanwhile students in Oxford will spend 86pc of their loan on housing costs, leaving less than £1,000 to cover food, utility and other living expenses for the entire year.

Student rents have risen by more than 61pc in the past decade, according to the National Union of Students, sparking warnings fewer undergraduates would be able to stay out of debt amid the cost of living crisis.

The NUS estimates one in three students will have less than £50 a month to live on after paying rent and bills. A spokesman added: “Without intervention, we fear that no amount of budgeting and saving is going to stop students from falling into poverty this autumn.”

