Students partied, the school wasn't ready: How Notre Dame's back-to-campus plan unraveled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – In May, the president of the University of Notre Dame, the Rev. John Jenkins, insisted that despite a growing number of coronavirus cases locally and across the country, it was “worth the risk” to bring students back to campus for the fall.

“We have availed ourselves of the best medical advice and scientific information available and are assiduously planning a reopening that will make the campus community as safe as possible,” Jenkins wrote in an op-ed piece for the New York Times. “We believe the good of educating students and continuing vital research is very much worth the remaining risk.”

One week into the fall semester, the plan unraveled. The school is shifting to online classes for two weeks and not sending students home.

Students partied. Others didn’t follow safety protocols. Cases immediately spiked. And the university wasn’t ready for the outbreak. Some students reported that calls to the university’s COVID hotline went unanswered. Many complained about waiting days to get tested on campus. Others relayed stories about a lack of preparation at quarantine areas the university had set up. Some professors were outraged they weren’t notified that students in their classes had tested positive.

Notre Dame welcomed 12,000 undergraduate and graduate students back to campus for classes that started Aug. 10. Now, the university is hoping it can contain the spread of the virus in the next two weeks to avoid sending everyone back home. The challenges and missteps could serve as a cautionary tale for other universities preparing to re-open their campuses.

In a letter to the student body issued late Tuesday, Notre Dame acknowledged it wasn’t prepared for the spike in cases and did not “respond to all student calls in the personal way we pride ourselves on at Notre Dame.”

“Some students in isolation and quarantine units also were not cared for as promptly or as thoroughly as we would have hoped,” the statement said. “We deeply regret any inconvenience or worry these gaps in care caused our students, especially at a time they were feeling ill.”

The university also pledged to add “substantial staff to our efforts” and increase on-campus testing.

But students and professors have continued to express anger and frustration, demanding stronger measures. Two professors on Wednesday created an online petition calling on Jenkins to allow students to opt for online classes for the full semester, rather than just two weeks. The petition also demanded that COVID-19 testing of the entire student population begin immediately.

“Notre Dame needs to hold itself responsible for bringing these students back and putting them in physical danger, due to its reckless reopening plan that flew in the face of everything we know about public health during a major pandemic,” said Eileen Hunt Botting, a political science professor. “When I taught my seminar yesterday, especially my freshmen, they looked scared. And my grad students are scared too. That should not be the case.”

School points to off-campus parties, but also faces blame

