Students, others get to Try-A-Trade at Carleton North event

Approximately 600 Northern Carleton middle and high school students got a glimpse of the many trade opportunities which await their graduation during the Try-A-Trade Expo held at Carleton North High School on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Valerie Carmichael, Anglophone School District West community engagement schools coordinator, said the Skills Canada-sponsored event provided students from CNHS and its feeder schools a chance to learn about skilled trades from the trade union, local businesses, NBCC and others.

"I have pretty positive reviews," Carmichael said Thursday evening as the expo opened its doors to the general public.

She said both the students and those operating the booths praised the event.

In addition to many local firms showcasing the many skilled-trade options now and in the future, NBCC Woodstock and Saint John provided information about its various programs.

Lexie Mombourquette, Skills Canada program coordinator and Arnell McDonald, office manager and executive assistant, provided information and fielded questions from students and the general public.

Mombourquette said the Try-A-Trade event was the first for the Upper Valley area, noting such shows are more common in larger metropolitan areas such as Moncton, Saint John or Fredericton.

She said many booths included virtual reality kits to allow students to try their hands at various trades.

In addition to the known trades of welding, pipefitting, ironworking, auto service, heating and refrigeration, potential careers are available in nursing, aquaculture, agriculture, robotics and electronics.

Two booths also promoted diversity in trades, with MAPSW — Mentor Apprentice Program Strategic Workforce Services — and Trades and Tech Career Exploration encouraging minorities and women to pursue careers in non-traditional areas.

"Careers have no gender," noted the Trades and Technology Career Exploration brochure.

Program advisor Katherine Molloy explained the organization works with New Brunswick's Women's Equality Branch, colleges and universities, industry and others to help students find a path to non-traditional career choices.

Story continues

At the MAPSW booth, Tara McNeill and Emily Spak provided similar information, offering options and programs to direct women or Indigenous people into skilled trades and programs to help companies improve workplace culture and retention.

McNeill said she knows from personal experience the difficulty for anyone, especially women, to find a career to pique their interest.

After studying graphic arts at NBCC Woodstock in the mid-90s, she said, she didn't find a personally rewarding career until she discovered automotive service technician.

McNeill said her role and programs with MAPSW aim at helping people find a job they love in non-traditional trades.

A common denominator at all the company booths was their demand for skilled tradespeople.

Charlie Guest at BWS Manufacturing of Centreville said students and adults attending the trade fair enjoyed trying their welding expertise on the computerized program.

He said the company is always searching for quality welders, noting they have run in-house welding classes as part of their recruiting efforts.

McCain Foods, one of the most familiar names among Carleton County employers, needs skilled tradespeople in various disciplines, explained HR specialist Katherine Garcia. She said the company would help tradespeople advance, including acquiring the Red Seal certification.

Kayla Cox, an HR specialist with McCain's agriculture group, said it offers several ag-related trades, including heavy equipment operations.

Craig Manufacturing staff greeted students and community members, explaining the employment options the manufacturer offers. Last week, NBCC officials visited the company's Hartland-based plant to recognize the firm's $100,000 donation to the college's Going Beyond program.

During the presentation, Craig president Ben Craig explained his company's effort to welcome women to their trades programs, noting their welding program now features a half dozen women.

Kyle Culliton of Valley Refrigeration and Air Condition took time out of his busy schedule to help at his company's booth, offering a visitor the chance to bend copper tubing into a photo folder to take home with them.

He said almost all companies feel the shortage of skilled tradespeople, adding opportunities in industries like his would continue to grow.

He said that every building now needs air conditioning, and grocery stores all need refrigeration.

Several well-known Carleton County businesses, including Covered Bridge Potato Chips and CYV Motors, used the Try-A-Trade event to introduce students and other visitors to skilled-trade opportunities.

N.B. Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries Minister Margaret Johnson, the Carleton-Victoria MLA, visited the event Thursday evening.

She called the event overdue, noting the importance of introducing students to the many available career options.

Johnson said there are better options than university for some students. She explained shop or technology classes play a vital role in keeping some students interested in school.

She also gave the province's community college system high marks for their efforts to work with industry to fill New Brunswick's skilled-trade needs.

"I can't say enough about NBCC," Johnson said.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun