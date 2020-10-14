Students Who Missed JEE Advanced Can Directly Appear in 2021: JAB

The Joint Admission Board (JAB) on Tuesday, 13 October, announced that it will allow candidates who missed the Joint Engineering Exam (JEE) Advanced 2020 on account of testing positive for COVID-19, to reappear for the exam in 2021.

The JEE Advanced is conducted every year for admission to Indian Institute of Technology institutes in the country. IIT Delhi was the organising institute for the JEE (Advanced) 2020.

“It has been decided to allow all the candidates, who had successfully registered to appear for JEE Advanced 2020 but were absent in the exam, to appear for JEE-Advanced next year, as a one-time measure. To ensure equal opportunities to all, it has also been decided that these candidates will not have to qualify JEE Main again and will be allowed to directly appear on the basis of their successful registration to appear in JEE Advanced this year,” said IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao.

According to a statement by the JAB, these candidates will be considered as an addition to and not a part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from the JEE (Main) 2021 for the JEE (Advanced) 2021

According to a statement by the JAB, these candidates will be considered as an addition to and not a part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from the JEE (Main) 2021 for the JEE (Advanced) 2021