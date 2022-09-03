Students left scrambling for cash as flat providers renege on 'bills included' deals

Energy bills

University students will be hit with higher energy costs after contracts were changed days before the start of the new term.

Thousands of students have been left scrambling to find cash to cover soaring energy bills after some of their accommodation providers have reneged on fixed-price deals.

UniHomes, a management company which provides fixed-price, bills-included contracts for university accommodation, has sent out emails to students stating their utility bills will increase in October following the energy price cap rise – despite the fact that their bills were advertised as being fixed for the duration of their contracts.

Joe Brindle, 20, is about to start his second year of university in Sheffield and has been told that his fixed-price utility bills contract with UniHomes will increase next month.

“We’re pretty sure that legally they are covered by their terms and conditions, but these contracts were horrendously mis-marketed. They are taking advantage of students who just wanted some certainty,” he said.

George Stratis, of Strats Estates and Lettings Agents in Hertfordshire, has around 100 properties managed by UniHomes, which Mr Stratis said utility agreements had been cancelled on 35 properties in the last two weeks.

“There was no warning. They didn’t even tell us. We only found out because we started getting calls from the students saying they had got an email from UniHomes saying it had cancelled their agreement,” Mr Stratis said.

Days before the tenants moved in, Mr Stratis had to help them find another contract provider. Most now have to pay around 37pc more than they had originally expected.

Under the old contracts, UniHomes charged tenants in a five-bedroom house paid £15 per week to cover unlimited gas, electricity, water, broadband and their TV licence.

Mr Stratis has found another provider for gas and electricity for the students at £20.51 per week. This will cost an extra £287 over a year’s contract and does not include broadband, TV licence or water.

An industry expert who requested to speak anonymously said most student contract providers would buy energy in advance from the wholesale market and then sell contracts to students based on the price they have paid.

UniHomes customers are not included in the domestic energy price cap, as they are classified as business.

Phil Greaves, of UniHomes, said: “Students are among the hardest hit from the cost-of-living crisis and we are sorry that we have added to the stress some are facing.

“The rising cost of energy is hitting everyone and, as a last resort, we have unfortunately had to pass on some of the costs to our customers. We do not benefit at all from this, and have absorbed some of the previous price rises on behalf of customers.”