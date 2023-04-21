Students hurt, driver cited after Kansas school bus crashes into tree Friday morning

Jenna Thompson
·1 min read
Google Maps

Students on an Ottawa school bus reported minor injuries after the driver crashed into a tree Friday morning, according to the Ottawa Police Department.

Just before 7:15 a.m., dispatchers received a call that a bus with Ottawa USD 290 had been involved in a crash, the police department said in a news release. While turning onto the 100 block of West 12th Street, the bus carrying 11 juvenile passengers hit a tree.

Ottawa is a city of about 12,000 people about 50 miles southwest of Kansas City.

None of the students were transported from the scene by emergency medical services.

The driver, 38-year-old Stephen Arney, was cited for inattentive driving.

Police are asking anyone with information about the accident to contact the school resource officer at 785-242-2561 Ext. 7434, or email AskOPD@ottawaks.gov.