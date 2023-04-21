Students hurt, driver cited after Kansas school bus crashes into tree Friday morning

Students on an Ottawa school bus reported minor injuries after the driver crashed into a tree Friday morning, according to the Ottawa Police Department.

Just before 7:15 a.m., dispatchers received a call that a bus with Ottawa USD 290 had been involved in a crash, the police department said in a news release. While turning onto the 100 block of West 12th Street, the bus carrying 11 juvenile passengers hit a tree.

Ottawa is a city of about 12,000 people about 50 miles southwest of Kansas City.

None of the students were transported from the scene by emergency medical services.

The driver, 38-year-old Stephen Arney, was cited for inattentive driving.

Police are asking anyone with information about the accident to contact the school resource officer at 785-242-2561 Ext. 7434, or email AskOPD@ottawaks.gov.