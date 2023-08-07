Give students high-quality computer science classes so they can take on the future| Opinion

In today’s technology-driven world, it is imperative that our education system keeps pace with students’ evolving needs. But in South Florida, we are falling short in one crucial area — providing comprehensive computer science education in middle and high schools.

With the region’s burgeoning tech economy and the looming challenges of rising inflation and housing prices, must make a priority equipping our youth with the necessary skills to excel in the digital age. There is a pressing need to implement and scale up high-quality computer-science programs, ensuring that every student has an opportunity to thrive.

Our school systems are grappling with significant disparities in the availability, quality and delivery of computer-science programming in schools. Many schools lack access to even basic computer-science courses, leaving countless students without the foundational knowledge required to compete in the job market. This not only hinders their future economic opportunities but also perpetuates social and economic disparities in our community.

Rapid advancements in technology have transformed the job market, with a growing demand for skilled workers in the tech industry. To ensure that our students are prepared to participate meaningfully in the area’s tech economy, it is imperative that we introduce high-quality computer-science courses into every middle and high school curriculum. They will equip students with the essential coding, problem-solving and critical-thinking skills needed to thrive in a digitally-driven workforce.

The implementation and scaling up of computer-science programs must be treated as a top priority if we are serious about bridging the skills gap. By incorporating robust and comprehensive computer-science education at an early stage, we can level the playing field and provide equal opportunities for all students. Moreover, these programs can help bridge the digital divide by encouraging underrepresented groups, including women and minorities, to pursue careers in the tech industry.

Story continues

As the tech revolution evolves at an unprecedented pace, South Florida cannot afford to let its youth fall further behind. We must act swiftly and decisively to implement high-quality computer science courses in every middle and high school, offering students tools they need to succeed in increasingly an competitive global marketplace. By doing so, we will empower the next generation to thrive in the face of rising inflation, exploding housing prices and a rapidly changing job market.

The urgent need for high-quality computer-science courses in Miami-Dade County is clear. Bridging the inequality gap, preparing students for the tech economy and closing the skills gap all are compelling reasons to prioritize and scale up these programs without delay.

By investing in comprehensive computer-science education, we can ensure that every student has the opportunity to gain the skills needed for economic viability and success. It is time to act to secure a brighter future for South Florida’s youth.

Marcus Bright, Ph.D., is the author of “Brighter Ways Forward: Reflections on Sports, Tech, and Socioeconomic Mobility.”