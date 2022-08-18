Students need a gap year now more than ever

Natalie Paris
·5 min read
gap year travel - Getty
gap year travel - Getty

Daniel Shackleton found studying during the pandemic difficult. “My grades slipped a lot due to the lack of face-to-face contact,” he said. “I also found it much harder to meet people at my new college as we weren’t allowed to sit next to people in class.”

He is just one of thousands of A-Level students getting their results today who were forced to spend a chunk of the first year of their course learning remotely online.

What makes the dread of results day worse this year is the fear among students that the grade boundaries they are working towards are tougher than ever, as well as reports that competition for university places has been extra fierce.

Yet there are reasons to be positive. Amid all the stress and uncertainty, it seems that 2022 might actually be the year that the traditional gap year – that coming-of-age ritual where students get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to explore the world – becomes more than an indulgent jolly and instead something that could help salvage young people’s mental health.

gap year travel
gap year travel

Daniel is among those planning to go away. “After my first year of college I didn’t have the best predicted grades that would allow me to apply to the universities of my choice,” he said. “This reinforced my decision to travel, as I could apply to university once I had my A-Level results instead.”

He was inspired by his parents “raving on” about their gap years. They were teenagers from a different generation, one that was perhaps less worried about getting a job and certainly one that hadn’t been banned from going to parties or even meeting up with friends.

So he is taking the plunge and is excited to be travelling independently to Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and the Cook Islands. He wants to meet new people on his trip and to learn how to scuba dive on the Great Barrier Reef. He plans to study for a degree in mechanical engineering afterwards.

The promise of travel has given students who had their studies disrupted and social lives shut down during the pandemic something to look forward to. What’s more, today’s structured gap programmes are designed to help students develop valuable life skills that the pandemic made even harder to acquire at home.

Lucy Lynch from Bunac, experts on working and volunteering abroad, said that gap year travellers gain life skills such as resilience, problem solving and independence. “It’s also a great opportunity for them to build social skills, gain confidence and be pushed out of their comfort zone, all key skills that young people may have missed out on during the last two years,” she added.

“Lots of my school peers didn’t take a gap year because of Covid and they all wished they had,” said would-be gapper Matilda Wade. “I always wanted to take a gap year – but now more so than ever as it will give me time to reapply if I don’t get my grades. We know university places are oversubscribed and we don’t know how we are going to be marked. I’m also very young for my year, so I want to work and travel so I can become more independent and make the most of uni,” she said.

matilda wade gap year student
matilda wade gap year student

Unlike last year, when restrictions and closed borders made travel impossible at times, the situation in 2022 is more settled. Nevertheless, gappers are visiting fewer places and searching for richer experiences.

“The disruption caused by Covid affected the airlines badly,” said David Stitt. “Along with staffing problems causing the cancellation of flights, the cost of flights has soared. Travellers will need to be prepared to pay more than they might expect. Planning well ahead is important too, as last-minute trips will be very expensive.”

Working in Europe has also become harder to arrange. Milly Whitehead, from gap year company The Leap, warned that it is now more difficult to find a job in a ski resort “as tour operators have to offer the job locally first”.

I-to-i, the Teaching English as a Foreign Language (Tefl) specialist, advises that students now need a work permit to teach English in the EU, even if they are only planning to work for a few weeks in a summer camp. In most cases, students will need a firm job offer in order to apply for one.

Students who are still wary about travelling should remember that the best gap year travel companies offer as much support as they possibly can, before and during a trip. Bunac, for example, organises free virtual jobs fairs in Australia and New Zealand, so that jobs can be pre-arranged for students before they travel, including work on the Great Barrier Reef, in Uluru and in remote lodges.

Despite the higher cost of flights and some extra bumps in the road, the feeling among many students this year is that they deserve – that they need – time out to travel.

“The only impact that no travel for two years has had on British youth is in creating an even more insatiable appetite to get out and experience the world than they had before the pandemic,” said Sam Willan of travel booking company Student Universe.

“There has been huge pent-up demand for travel which is now resulting in a large wave of bookings,” added David Stitt, managing director of Gap 360. “We anticipate bookings for 2022 to be about 7,500 trips, when in 2019 it was 5,500. A great option is to go to Australia on the working holiday scheme for 12 months. Employers are desperate for workers, and wages are excellent – £15 an hour is not unusual.”

Matilda is currently mulling over options for an organised volunteering programme in Africa or south-east Asia with The Leap. “I know that we will have to navigate all the entry requirements [and] I want to start with an organisation behind me so that I hit the ground running, and have back-up while I find my feet.

“We are really lucky to have the world wide open again, so we need to make the most of it. When you can’t have something, you want it even more.”

Did you take a gap year in your youth? Would you encourage students today to take a gap year? Please let us know in the comments below

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Toronto FC looks to build on four-game unbeaten run in key game against New England

    TORONTO — A swift turnaround at Toronto FC has the Major League Soccer club on an urgent late-season push to make the playoffs. TFC enters a key game against the visiting New England Revolution on Wednesday night just four points out of a post-season spot in the Eastern Conference. On a four-game unbeaten run since the debuts of Italian transfers Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, TFC coach Bob Bradley says the pressure is on with just nine games remaining. "It's there, we all know that,

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Winnipeg rower discovers love of sport after recovering from rare form of cancer

    Katie Sierhuis describes the agonizing homestretch of a rowing race as feeling like her legs are on fire. And she cherishes every lung-busting moment. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, who is competing in three rowing races at the Canada Summer Games this week, took up the sport after recovering from a rare form of cancer. She'd been a talented young hockey and soccer player before she was diagnosed with ovarian dysgerminoma at age 12. The many months of treatment that followed thoroughly sapped he

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Simona Halep can't say which of her National Bank Open titles means the most to her, but she knows she'll never forget her third. Halep beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the WTA event's final. The Romanian also won the title in Montreal in 2016 and 2018 when the tournament was called the Rogers Cup. "It's tough to compare. I'm a different person. I've changed so much. But the happiness of winning a title is the same," said the 30-year-old Halep with the Natio

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Criscito, Bernardeschi lead Toronto FC to 2-2 draw against New England Revolution

    TORONTO — Despite picking up one point and extending its unbeaten streak to five games, the general feeling around Toronto FC players and coaches was that of disappointment. Behind an early goal from Federico Bernardeschi and the game-tying marker from Domenico Criscito, TFC finished with a 2-2 draw against a short-handed New England Revolution team Wednesday night. Still sitting on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, being three points out in 11th place, head coach Bob Bradle