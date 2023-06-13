Students fear being persecuted on social media, says vice chancellor

Students may struggle to engage in debates for fear of being judged - Eddie Keogh/Getty

Students and academics fear being persecuted on social media if they disagree with others, the vice-chancellor of Oxford University has said.

It is “very hard” for students to have debate and disagreement, Prof Irene Tracey said in an interview with student newspaper the Oxford Student.

It comes after a free speech row in which Prof Tracey defended the right of Prof Kathleen Stock, the controversial gender-critical feminist, to speak at the Oxford Union debating society.

“Part of what we’ve got to learn going forward is how we can engage in debate and discussion around difficult issues you feel very differently about or may view as offensive that don’t cross that boundary of being illegal under the law of the land that we live by,” Prof Tracey told the Oxford Student.

“You also need to learn to sometimes change your mind on what you feel about things, such that if you do change your mind, you wouldn’t feel you’ve been cornered into a position because of the very quick speed at which commentary can come, particularly through social media.

Kathleen Stock faced opposition to her talk at Oxford - Oxford Union Society/PA

“It’s very different for the generation that is active on social media compared to my day when I was a student, because there was more ease in having debate and discussion and argument and disagreement.

“It’s very hard for students now to do that with ease and without fear of being isolated or persecuted – that’s a real shame. And it’s not just our students, this is our early career researchers, our staff, and many members of our community.”

Crowds of protesters who argue that Prof Stock’s views are transphobic disrupted the event on May 30, with one even gluing themselves to the floor during the talk.

The protesters were booed by members of the audience, with one attendee calling for “free speech” and another urging everyone to “listen to Kathleen Stock”.

Prof Tracey defended Prof Stock’s right to be invited, telling The Times in an interview: “Freedom of speech is what we stand for. She has a right to come and speak. It’s as simple as that.”

