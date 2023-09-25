All Students 'Expected to Recover' After Fatal N.Y. Bus Crash: 'We Can’t Wait to Welcome Them Back'

The bus operator behind the wheel at the time of the crash failed 5 out of 15 inspections during the fiscal year 2023, according to officials

Gregg Vigliotti/The New York Times/Redux The scene of a crash where a bus carrying a high school marching band from Long Island overturned off a section of I-84 in the town of Wawayanda, N.Y., on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

All 40 students are "expected to recover" following Thursday's deadly bus crash in New York, which involved what the state labeled as an "unacceptable operator."



Two adults who were on the bus were killed when the vehicle rolled down an embankment off Interstate 84 while transporting the high school students to an event for band camp, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a press conference on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as 43-year-old Gina Pellettiere, who served as Farmingdale High School’s band director, and 77-year-old retired teacher Beatrice Ferrari, officials said Thursday.

Another 16 students were hospitalized following the crash with various injuries, the Associated Press reported.

Paul Defendini, superintendent of Farmingdale schools, said in a statement to the school community on Saturday that every student on board the bus is expected to recover from the terrifying crash.

“I know that they appreciate all the well wishes you are sending and we can’t wait to welcome them back to school when they are ready to return," Defendini said.

Meanwhile, the bus operator, Regency Transportation Ltd., was deemed an "unacceptable operator" by the New York State Department of Transportation after failing 5 of 15 inspections during fiscal year 2023, resulting in a 33% out-of-service rate.

Operators are considered “unacceptable” if they have a 25% or higher out-of-service rate, according to the agency.

At Thursday’s press conference, Hochul said a tire failure may have been to blame for the crash, though an investigation was still underway, according to the AP and CNN.

Regency Transportation Ltd. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Services for Ferrari and Pellettiere will take place throughout the beginning of the week, according to Defendini’s statement. Counseling is still available at Howitt Middle School, the statement added.

“There are no words of consolation to make the pain go away. I wish that were the case,’ Defendini continued. “I don’t have all the answers but I am confident that if we stick together and take care of each other in our Daler way, we will forge a path forward as one community.”



